Cellular Support Engineer

We have a position available for a really bright, hard working Computer Science / Information Technology Graduate or junior Network Engineer / Desktop Support with the following experience:

An understanding of cellphone technologies such as 4G, LTE etc.

A huge passion to learn and research

Excellent English communication skills essential

Must work in an office environment. This will not be a remote position. Hours can be long, but growth will be excellent.

Ideally be able to start immediately

Be prepared to start on a short contract, which, if successful will either be extended or made permanent.

The culture of this organisation is collaborative, open to learning and sharing, able to function in a fast-paced environment, entrpreneurial, thinking out of the box, client centric.

Starting salary R10 000 – R15 000 per month, but this could be doubled in 3 – 6 months depending on how quickly you learn and assimilate into the team.

An excellent opportunity for someone who wants to grow from the ground up in the cellular technology industry.

Desired Skills:

4G

LTE

network engineer

desktop support

Hardware

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

