Center-Based Online English tutors (Umhlanga) at MPC Connect

Fresh Graduates Required: Centre-Based English Tutors

We are a BPO Solutions company and specialise in online Language Tuition across the globe. We are currently recruiting graduates to join our vibrant centre based in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban.

REQUIREMENTS

– Completed Bachelor’s Degree in any field

– Neutral English accent

-Good communication skills

-No Experience Required as FREE TRAINING will be provided

Only applicants who meet the above criteria will be considered.

The following Shifts are available:

Full Time

Nightshift Mon to Friday (00:00 to 08:30) – R7500 per month

Dayshift Mon to Friday (13:00 to 17:30) – R4000 per month

Dayshift Wed to Sunday (13:00 to 17:30) – R4500 per month

Part Time:

Dayshift Sat & Sun (08:00 to 17:30) – R4000 per month

Nightshift Sat & Sun (00:00 to 08:30) – R4000 per month

Dayshift Sat & Sun (13:00 to 17:30) – R2500 per month

Interested? Simply email your cv to [Email Address Removed] ld you not receive a response from us within 2 weeks, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

