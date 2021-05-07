Chief Internal Auditor at Sibanye Stillwater

May 7, 2021

Contribute to the IT audit methodology Application Controls audits Infrastructure audits IT Governance audits.

The appointee should:

  • Possess a CA (SA) or CIA or CISA.
  • Have a minimum of 7 + years’ experience in Internal Audit or External Audit.
  • Be a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors or SAICA/ISACA.
  • Be willing and able to work overtime on an ad hoc basis.
  • Be able to travel (locally and internationally) when necessary.
  • Must have previous management experience.
  • Must have managed a team.

Personal Attributes:

  • Develop and sustain positive stakeholder relationships.
  • Must be able to work with the external auditors for various combined audit assurance projects.
  • Must be self-motivated, have excellent planning and time management skills.
  • Have sound diplomacy, discretion and interpersonal skills.
  • Have the ability to work under pressure, take initiative and meet deadlines.
  • Be able to manage a team with conflicting priorities.
  • Guide team members towards correct methods of decision making.
  • Must possess highest levels of independence, professionalism, objectivity and ethics.
  • Provide people leadership and management within the Internal Audit team through positive contribution to your team, peers and direct supervisor.
  • Development of team to ensure a high performance team.
  • Drive the divisional Culture and Climate within the team in line with the company values.
  • Drive a culture that is aligned to the values and Code of IIA Ethics within the team.
  • Assist in implementing a culture of Learning and Continuous Improvement in order to stay abreast of developments in the Profession.
  • Must be willing and able to positively contribute to the management team and leadership of the department.
  • Must have basic understanding of HR legislation as the position requires you to manage a team.
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

  • Possessing a CFE,MBL or MBA in addition to one of the above qualifications is advantageous.
  • Have experience working on the Teammate audit software.
  • Have performed forensic internal audits.
  • Have previous experience working in a SOX environment.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Contribute to the IT audit methodology.
  • Application Controls audits.
  • Infrastructure audits.
  • IT Governance audits.
  • IT pre implementation and post implementation audits.
  • Understanding of internal and external micro and macro risk factors.
  • Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (SOX) legislation, NYSE Listing Requirements, JSE listing Requirements, IFRS, etc.
  • Conform to the SSL audit methodologies to ensure audit project files complies with IIA Professional Practices Frameworks and IIA Code of Ethics.
  • Conform to the system of quality assurance for Internal Audit in line with the IIA Professional Practices Frameworks.
  • Must be detailed orientated in order to ensure quality audit projects.
  • Demonstrate proficiency and integration in internal auditing.
  • Demonstrate proficient levels and application of internal audit principles and best practices
  • Ability to proficiently extract IT risks and controls in order to focus internal audits to high risk areas.
  • Ability to proficiently write letters of intent.
  • Be proficient in review of IT team members work to ensure that it meets the IIA Standards and internal methodologies.
  • Excellent report writing skills that articulate issues and risk areas.
  • Ability to be innovative, creative and have advance problem solving skills in on order to find solutions to address identified risks.
  • High proficiency in writing IT audit programs or audit testing procedures.
  • Ability to leverage off data analytics test procedures, proficiency in interpreting data to ensure an increased control effectiveness coverage.
  • Execute audits of a high standard on own or ensure teams audits are of a high standard.
  • Have the ability to allocate audit work, monitor delivery and assist the team in meeting the deadlines.
  • Take responsibility for meeting quarterly and yearly internal audit deadlines that have been allocated.
  • Have experience in performing management requests or ad hoc audits.
  • Have the ability to work with peers as a team on sensitive audits or management requests.
  • Be able to write complex and technical reports.
  • Excellent report writing skills that clearly articulate risk areas, issues and recommendations.
  • Must have prior experience in managing more than one project at a time and be able to multitask.

Desired Skills:

  • CA (SA)
  • CIA
  • CISA
  • Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors
  • SAICA
  • ISACA
  • SOX
  • IT audit methodology
  • Application Controls audits
  • Infrastructure audits
  • IT Governance audits

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

