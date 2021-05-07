Chief Internal Auditor at Sibanye Stillwater

Contribute to the IT audit methodology Application Controls audits Infrastructure audits IT Governance audits.
The appointee should:
- Possess a CA (SA) or CIA or CISA.
- Have a minimum of 7 + years’ experience in Internal Audit or External Audit.
- Be a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors or SAICA/ISACA.
- Be willing and able to work overtime on an ad hoc basis.
- Be able to travel (locally and internationally) when necessary.
- Must have previous management experience.
- Must have managed a team.
Personal Attributes:
- Develop and sustain positive stakeholder relationships.
- Must be able to work with the external auditors for various combined audit assurance projects.
- Must be self-motivated, have excellent planning and time management skills.
- Have sound diplomacy, discretion and interpersonal skills.
- Have the ability to work under pressure, take initiative and meet deadlines.
- Be able to manage a team with conflicting priorities.
- Guide team members towards correct methods of decision making.
- Must possess highest levels of independence, professionalism, objectivity and ethics.
- Provide people leadership and management within the Internal Audit team through positive contribution to your team, peers and direct supervisor.
- Development of team to ensure a high performance team.
- Drive the divisional Culture and Climate within the team in line with the company values.
- Drive a culture that is aligned to the values and Code of IIA Ethics within the team.
- Assist in implementing a culture of Learning and Continuous Improvement in order to stay abreast of developments in the Profession.
- Must be willing and able to positively contribute to the management team and leadership of the department.
- Must have basic understanding of HR legislation as the position requires you to manage a team.
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Advantageous requirements:
- Possessing a CFE,MBL or MBA in addition to one of the above qualifications is advantageous.
- Have experience working on the Teammate audit software.
- Have performed forensic internal audits.
- Have previous experience working in a SOX environment.
Key responsibilities include:
- Contribute to the IT audit methodology.
- Application Controls audits.
- Infrastructure audits.
- IT Governance audits.
- IT pre implementation and post implementation audits.
- Understanding of internal and external micro and macro risk factors.
- Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (SOX) legislation, NYSE Listing Requirements, JSE listing Requirements, IFRS, etc.
- Conform to the SSL audit methodologies to ensure audit project files complies with IIA Professional Practices Frameworks and IIA Code of Ethics.
- Conform to the system of quality assurance for Internal Audit in line with the IIA Professional Practices Frameworks.
- Must be detailed orientated in order to ensure quality audit projects.
- Demonstrate proficiency and integration in internal auditing.
- Demonstrate proficient levels and application of internal audit principles and best practices
- Ability to proficiently extract IT risks and controls in order to focus internal audits to high risk areas.
- Ability to proficiently write letters of intent.
- Be proficient in review of IT team members work to ensure that it meets the IIA Standards and internal methodologies.
- Excellent report writing skills that articulate issues and risk areas.
- Ability to be innovative, creative and have advance problem solving skills in on order to find solutions to address identified risks.
- High proficiency in writing IT audit programs or audit testing procedures.
- Ability to leverage off data analytics test procedures, proficiency in interpreting data to ensure an increased control effectiveness coverage.
- Execute audits of a high standard on own or ensure teams audits are of a high standard.
- Have the ability to allocate audit work, monitor delivery and assist the team in meeting the deadlines.
- Take responsibility for meeting quarterly and yearly internal audit deadlines that have been allocated.
- Have experience in performing management requests or ad hoc audits.
- Have the ability to work with peers as a team on sensitive audits or management requests.
- Be able to write complex and technical reports.
- Excellent report writing skills that clearly articulate risk areas, issues and recommendations.
- Must have prior experience in managing more than one project at a time and be able to multitask.
