Chief Internal Auditor at Sibanye Stillwater

Contribute to the IT audit methodology Application Controls audits Infrastructure audits IT Governance audits.

The appointee should:

Possess a CA (SA) or CIA or CISA.

Have a minimum of 7 + years’ experience in Internal Audit or External Audit.

Be a Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors or SAICA/ISACA.

Be willing and able to work overtime on an ad hoc basis.

Be able to travel (locally and internationally) when necessary.

Must have previous management experience.

Must have managed a team.

Personal Attributes:

Develop and sustain positive stakeholder relationships.

Must be able to work with the external auditors for various combined audit assurance projects.

Must be self-motivated, have excellent planning and time management skills.

Have sound diplomacy, discretion and interpersonal skills.

Have the ability to work under pressure, take initiative and meet deadlines.

Be able to manage a team with conflicting priorities.

Guide team members towards correct methods of decision making.

Must possess highest levels of independence, professionalism, objectivity and ethics.

Provide people leadership and management within the Internal Audit team through positive contribution to your team, peers and direct supervisor.

Development of team to ensure a high performance team.

Drive the divisional Culture and Climate within the team in line with the company values.

Drive a culture that is aligned to the values and Code of IIA Ethics within the team.

Assist in implementing a culture of Learning and Continuous Improvement in order to stay abreast of developments in the Profession.

Must be willing and able to positively contribute to the management team and leadership of the department.

Must have basic understanding of HR legislation as the position requires you to manage a team.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Possessing a CFE,MBL or MBA in addition to one of the above qualifications is advantageous.

Have experience working on the Teammate audit software.

Have performed forensic internal audits.

Have previous experience working in a SOX environment.

Key responsibilities include:

Contribute to the IT audit methodology.

Application Controls audits.

Infrastructure audits.

IT Governance audits.

IT pre implementation and post implementation audits.

Understanding of internal and external micro and macro risk factors.

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (SOX) legislation, NYSE Listing Requirements, JSE listing Requirements, IFRS, etc.

Conform to the SSL audit methodologies to ensure audit project files complies with IIA Professional Practices Frameworks and IIA Code of Ethics.

Conform to the system of quality assurance for Internal Audit in line with the IIA Professional Practices Frameworks.

Must be detailed orientated in order to ensure quality audit projects.

Demonstrate proficiency and integration in internal auditing.

Demonstrate proficient levels and application of internal audit principles and best practices

Ability to proficiently extract IT risks and controls in order to focus internal audits to high risk areas.

Ability to proficiently write letters of intent.

Be proficient in review of IT team members work to ensure that it meets the IIA Standards and internal methodologies.

Excellent report writing skills that articulate issues and risk areas.

Ability to be innovative, creative and have advance problem solving skills in on order to find solutions to address identified risks.

High proficiency in writing IT audit programs or audit testing procedures.

Ability to leverage off data analytics test procedures, proficiency in interpreting data to ensure an increased control effectiveness coverage.

Execute audits of a high standard on own or ensure teams audits are of a high standard.

Have the ability to allocate audit work, monitor delivery and assist the team in meeting the deadlines.

Take responsibility for meeting quarterly and yearly internal audit deadlines that have been allocated.

Have experience in performing management requests or ad hoc audits.

Have the ability to work with peers as a team on sensitive audits or management requests.

Be able to write complex and technical reports.

Excellent report writing skills that clearly articulate risk areas, issues and recommendations.

Must have prior experience in managing more than one project at a time and be able to multitask.

Desired Skills:

CA (SA)

CIA

CISA

Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors

SAICA

ISACA

SOX

IT audit methodology

Application Controls audits

Infrastructure audits

IT Governance audits

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position