CNC Setter at Headhunters

Our manufacturing client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced CNC Setter to their team.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Qualified Trade Certificate in Toolmaking or Turning Machinist or relevant trade will be the minimum requirement for the suitable candidate.
EXPERIENCE KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES:
- Minimum 3 years experience in CNC Machining
- Knowledge and experience of CNC machines and setting
- Thorough knowledge of & or related industry Machining process
- Knowledge and experience with KUKA and Fanuc robots
- Experience of working with measuring equipment
- Good Communication Skills
- Strong Problem Solving and Technical skills
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent Attendance record
- Impeccable Disciplinary record
- Able to work unsupervised and with a team
- Applicants must be prepared to undergo both internal and external assessments and training
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.