CNC Setter at Headhunters

Our manufacturing client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced CNC Setter to their team.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualified Trade Certificate in Toolmaking or Turning Machinist or relevant trade will be the minimum requirement for the suitable candidate.

EXPERIENCE KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES:

Minimum 3 years experience in CNC Machining

Knowledge and experience of CNC machines and setting

Thorough knowledge of & or related industry Machining process

Knowledge and experience with KUKA and Fanuc robots

Experience of working with measuring equipment

Good Communication Skills

Strong Problem Solving and Technical skills

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent Attendance record

Impeccable Disciplinary record

Able to work unsupervised and with a team

Applicants must be prepared to undergo both internal and external assessments and training

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

