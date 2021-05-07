CNC Setter at Headhunters

Our manufacturing client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced CNC Setter to their team.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualified Trade Certificate in Toolmaking or Turning Machinist or relevant trade will be the minimum requirement for the suitable candidate.

EXPERIENCE KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES:

  • Minimum 3 years experience in CNC Machining
  • Knowledge and experience of CNC machines and setting
  • Thorough knowledge of & or related industry Machining process
  • Knowledge and experience with KUKA and Fanuc robots
  • Experience of working with measuring equipment
  • Good Communication Skills
  • Strong Problem Solving and Technical skills

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

  • Excellent Attendance record
  • Impeccable Disciplinary record
  • Able to work unsupervised and with a team
  • Applicants must be prepared to undergo both internal and external assessments and training

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

