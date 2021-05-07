Debtors Clerk

A global education group is searching for a Debtors Clerk to be based in Midrand.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full accounts receivable function including but not limited to the following:

Billing private accounts.

Processing and receipting of debit orders monthly.

Debt collection.

Management of debtor accounts.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric +

3 – 5 years experience.

Proficient Excel skills.

Benefits are negotiable.

