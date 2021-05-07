Digital Sales Agent at Momentum

Role Purpose:

Attract, acquire and retain clients by designing and delivering a financial plan which services their financial wellness needs in line with the growth and engagement strategy.

Responsibilities and work outputs:

Engage with prospective clients in order to highlight the features and benefits of risk products based on their chosen Myriad quote

Engage telephonically with clients and fulfil on the process

Must be able to conclude client engagement digitally

Conduct client financial needs analysis in order to create a customised financial plan to achieve clients’ financial goals.

Calculated and advise on tax and legal implications of products and or changes.

Accurately capture client information, relevant actions and sales on the systems.

Accurately complete all administrative and reporting requirements within agreed timeframes.

Achieve set targets on production, quality and conversion.

Adhere to compliance requirements in the sales process in line with legislative requirements.

Provide financial advice in line with the engagement strategy to enhance client’s financial wellness.

Investigate client queries within the agreed service level and ensure that client receives timeous feedback

Escalate client queries to the relevant department or stakeholder

Provide accurate information and advice to clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that the client receives the appropriate services

Provide regular reports on delivery of services against agreed service level agreements and in terms of overall customer targets

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Proactively build and maintain client relationships by presenting our innovative and trustworthy product offerings through professional and credible Financial Advisory services.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies required:

Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.

Prioritises the business interests of MMI and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.

Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness and ensures client eccentricity.

Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results.

Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.

Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within MMI and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of MMH.

Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Experience and Qualifications:

2 years’ experience in an advice rendering role

1-3 years’ experience in the financial services industry (advantageous)

FAIS and advice accredited

Degree in Financial Planning, Business, Finance or Economics preferred

Certified Financial Planner (CFP) preferred

