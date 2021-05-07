Direct Marketing Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

May 7, 2021

Gro Direct currently looking for at least three hardworking individuals to join our Sales team and begin a long and rewarding career with many opportunities for advancement. People who excel with us are reliable and have ambitions to grow with a fast-growing company. No sales experience is necessary!!!

Main Responsibilities:

  • Face-to-face sales
  • Company promotions
  • Expand customer base
  • Achieve goals with and without direct supervision

Experience & Requirements:

  • Matric
  • South African citizens
  • Comfortable interacting with people
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Be a motivated self-starter Ability and drive to achieve targets

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Objection Handling

About The Employer:

Gro-direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position