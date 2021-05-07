Direct Marketing Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Gro Direct currently looking for at least three hardworking individuals to join our Sales team and begin a long and rewarding career with many opportunities for advancement. People who excel with us are reliable and have ambitions to grow with a fast-growing company. No sales experience is necessary!!!
Main Responsibilities:
- Face-to-face sales
- Company promotions
- Expand customer base
- Achieve goals with and without direct supervision
Experience & Requirements:
- Matric
- South African citizens
- Comfortable interacting with people
- Excellent communication skills
- Be a motivated self-starter Ability and drive to achieve targets
If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Objection Handling
About The Employer:
Gro-direct Rustenburg