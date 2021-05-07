Direct Marketing Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Gro Direct currently looking for at least three hardworking individuals to join our Sales team and begin a long and rewarding career with many opportunities for advancement. People who excel with us are reliable and have ambitions to grow with a fast-growing company. No sales experience is necessary!!!

Main Responsibilities:

Face-to-face sales

Company promotions

Expand customer base

Achieve goals with and without direct supervision

Experience & Requirements:

Matric

South African citizens

Comfortable interacting with people

Excellent communication skills

Be a motivated self-starter Ability and drive to achieve targets

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Objection Handling

About The Employer:

Gro-direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position