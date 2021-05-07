Field Sales Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Are you motivated and ready to start a new sales career? We are looking for outgoing, driven individuals to become Direct Sales Agents.

What do Direct Sales Agents do?

As a Direct Sales Agent, you will promote and sell our product. You will present the benefits and create solutions to meet customers’ individual needs. We are very proud to be able to offer a product that is beneficial to all ordinary South Africans, and gives them priceless peace of mind.

Benefits of this opportunity:

Uncapped commissions and incentives – unlimited income potential

Full training and coaching

Massive growth opportunities Requirements:

Effective communication skills

Friendly and outgoing personality

Enthusiastic, can-do attitude

Comfortable working in a team

Qualifications:

Matric

South African citizen Available immediately

