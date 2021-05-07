Full Stack Developer

Our client is a dynamic investment company where you will work amongst people with fresh ideas
Responsibilities:
- Developing front end website architecture.
Integrate with back end website applications skill (This position will require a proficiency of
70-80% front-end 20-30% back-end).
-
Creating databases for functionality.
-
Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Integrating with APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages
Requirements:
- Min 3 Yrs App creation experience – ESSENTIAL
- Experienced in developing responsive, interactive websites.
- Excellent portfolio of work online for viewing
- Related Diploma/Degree – ESSENTIAL
- Strong organisational and project management skills.
- Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Node and Vue.
- Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL.
- Excellent verbal communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Javascript frameworks
- Node
- Vue
- Mysql
- Database technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Stable, investment company who is running a lean operation with the implementation of integrated technology, connecting the various development disciplines of property development