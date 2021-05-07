Full Stack Developer

Our client is a dynamic investment company where you will work amongst people with fresh ideas

Responsibilities:

Developing front end website architecture.

Integrate with back end website applications skill (This position will require a proficiency of

70-80% front-end 20-30% back-end).

Creating databases for functionality.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Integrating with APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages

Requirements:

Min 3 Yrs App creation experience – ESSENTIAL

Experienced in developing responsive, interactive websites.

Excellent portfolio of work online for viewing

Related Diploma/Degree – ESSENTIAL

Strong organisational and project management skills.

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Node and Vue.

Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Javascript frameworks

Node

Vue

Mysql

Database technology

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Stable, investment company who is running a lean operation with the implementation of integrated technology, connecting the various development disciplines of property development

Learn more/Apply for this position