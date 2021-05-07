Full Stack Developer

May 7, 2021

Our client is a dynamic investment company where you will work amongst people with fresh ideas

Responsibilities:

  • Developing front end website architecture.

Integrate with back end website applications skill (This position will require a proficiency of
70-80% front-end 20-30% back-end).

  • Creating databases for functionality.

  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Integrating with APIs.
  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages

Requirements:

  • Min 3 Yrs App creation experience – ESSENTIAL
  • Experienced in developing responsive, interactive websites.
  • Excellent portfolio of work online for viewing
  • Related Diploma/Degree – ESSENTIAL
  • Strong organisational and project management skills.
  • Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as Node and Vue.
  • Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Javascript frameworks
  • Node
  • Vue
  • Mysql
  • Database technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Stable, investment company who is running a lean operation with the implementation of integrated technology, connecting the various development disciplines of property development

Learn more/Apply for this position