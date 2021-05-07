Group Accountant

May 7, 2021

Listed Group requires candidate for their manufacturing division and to report to the CFO.
.
The successful candidate will oversee work of three accountants and 2 financial administrators, and will become 2 IC to the CFO.

Minimum requirements:
– B comm Honours, preferably with completed articles
– 5 to 10 years experience in a manufacturing concern in a similar role
– thorough knowledge of standard costing is required
– above average ability and experience leading a team
– stable previous track record
– SAP working knowledge – highly advantageous
– willing and able to work every alternative Saturday and long hours, specifically during reporting times

This position will be a 3 -months LDC to become permanent on successful completion of three months contract.

If you didn’t receive a response on your application during 14 to 21 days from the date of this advert, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • B Comm Hons
  • articles
  • costing
  • manufacturing
  • team management
  • Balance Sheet Analysis
  • US GAAP
  • Consolidated financial statement
  • Reporting Accounting
  • Group Accounting
  • International Financial Reporting Standards

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • med aid
  • provident
  • 13th cheque
  • profit sharing

Learn more/Apply for this position