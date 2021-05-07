Group Accountant

Listed Group requires candidate for their manufacturing division and to report to the CFO.

.

The successful candidate will oversee work of three accountants and 2 financial administrators, and will become 2 IC to the CFO.

Minimum requirements:

– B comm Honours, preferably with completed articles

– 5 to 10 years experience in a manufacturing concern in a similar role

– thorough knowledge of standard costing is required

– above average ability and experience leading a team

– stable previous track record

– SAP working knowledge – highly advantageous

– willing and able to work every alternative Saturday and long hours, specifically during reporting times

This position will be a 3 -months LDC to become permanent on successful completion of three months contract.

If you didn’t receive a response on your application during 14 to 21 days from the date of this advert, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

B Comm Hons

articles

costing

manufacturing

team management

Balance Sheet Analysis

US GAAP

Consolidated financial statement

Reporting Accounting

Group Accounting

International Financial Reporting Standards

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Employer & Job Benefits:

med aid

provident

13th cheque

profit sharing

