Group Accountant

Listed Group requires candidate for their manufacturing division and to report to the CFO.
.
The successful candidate will oversee work of three accountants and 2 financial administrators, and will become 2 IC to the CFO.
Minimum requirements:
– B comm Honours, preferably with completed articles
– 5 to 10 years experience in a manufacturing concern in a similar role
– thorough knowledge of standard costing is required
– above average ability and experience leading a team
– stable previous track record
– SAP working knowledge – highly advantageous
– willing and able to work every alternative Saturday and long hours, specifically during reporting times
This position will be a 3 -months LDC to become permanent on successful completion of three months contract.
If you didn’t receive a response on your application during 14 to 21 days from the date of this advert, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- B Comm Hons
- articles
- costing
- manufacturing
- team management
- Balance Sheet Analysis
- US GAAP
- Consolidated financial statement
- Reporting Accounting
- Group Accounting
- International Financial Reporting Standards
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
Employer & Job Benefits:
- med aid
- provident
- 13th cheque
- profit sharing