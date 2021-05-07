Head: Facilities Management at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

Responsible for planning, managing and directing the activities and operations of the facilities management teams and coordinates assigned activities with other divisions, departments, and outsourced contractors.

Minimum Experience

5 – 8 years experience in a similar environment, of which 3 – 4 years at management level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Civil Engineering Construction

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Outputs

Process

Keep abreast of regulation and industry developments to advise and guide on key compliance risk issues; enabling informed decision making.

Inspect and ensure the effective repair and maintenance of buildings, grounds and facilities in accordance with required organisational standards.

Advise on the execution of repair and maintenance work of buildings, grounds and facilities in accordance with required organisational standards and SLA’s.

Communicate a meaningful tactical context that guides and directs best practice integration and process alignment with service delivery objectives.

Coordinate the provision of expertise and functional knowledge in support of ad hoc maintenance and facilities upgrade related projects.

Provide accurate reports to enable the identification of key risk and strategic growth measurements and financial performance of the business.

Ensure that design standards and legislative requirements are adhered to in the development of technical drawings and designs of physical work spaces.

Accountable for strategy implementation through the integration and optimisation of operational activities to practices and systems across an internal value chain.

Proactively identify interconnected tactical problems, determine the impact, patterns and trends to identify alternatives and best practice solutions, anticipating future challenges.

Plan for the management of work outputs across various functional activities, integrating interdependent practices, processes or systems and addressing and balancing the demands of different priorities to optimise efficiency.

Customer

Build and maintain stakeholder relationships for the purposes of expectation management, knowledge sharing and integration.

Build strong customer-centric relationships and develop service level agreements that promote the organisation with stakeholders aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Compile an operational or business area budget aligned with the delivery plans, and ensure the implementation and monitoring of financial controls, management of costs and corporate governance to optimise cost savings and/or profit margins.

Learning and Growth

Balance, optimise and manage human resources across disciplines through executed human capability plans.

Governance

Implement the governance management model, framework and policy in own practice and/or tactical areas to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability pro-actively.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Conflict Resolution (Proficient)

Efficiency improvement (Proficient)

Policy implementation (Proficient)

Business Interaction (Proficient)

Contract management (Proficient)

Occupational Health and Safety (Proficient)

Facilities management (Proficient)

Estate and property management (Proficient)

Behavioural Competencies

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Proficient)

Relationship Management and Networking (Proficient)

Stakeholder Engagement and Management (Proficient)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Proficient)

Judgment and decision making (Proficient)

