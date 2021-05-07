HR and Payroll Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

An exciting new role is available in the Bloemfontein area! My client is looking for an experienced HR and Payroll Consultant with working knowledge of Sage Premier and/or Sage 300 People, to assist with the full function of the payroll
Key Responsibilities:
- To maintain and support an existing client base with all their payroll and HR software-related queries
- Doing all implementation of payroll and HR systems and new clients
- Client training
- Processing all payments
Skills and Experience Required:
- Sage AccountingPayroll software
- Microsoft Excel
- 2-5 years in a payroll function – Sage VIP or Sage 300 is essential
- Ability to work independently and to be self-managed
- Team player
- High level of attention to detail
- High level of honesty and integrity
- Good communication skills
- Excellent client service ethic