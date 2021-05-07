HR and Payroll Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

An exciting new role is available in the Bloemfontein area! My client is looking for an experienced HR and Payroll Consultant with working knowledge of Sage Premier and/or Sage 300 People, to assist with the full function of the payroll

Key Responsibilities:

To maintain and support an existing client base with all their payroll and HR software-related queries

Doing all implementation of payroll and HR systems and new clients

Client training

Processing all payments

Skills and Experience Required:

Sage AccountingPayroll software

Microsoft Excel

2-5 years in a payroll function – Sage VIP or Sage 300 is essential

Ability to work independently and to be self-managed

Team player

High level of attention to detail

High level of honesty and integrity

Good communication skills

Excellent client service ethic

