Human Capital Ops Associate at Momentum

ROLE PURPOSE

Provide assistance and guidance to employees on benefits such as medical aid, retirement plans and Human capital processes to increase employee satisfaction and retention.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

Co-ordinate recruitment administration, including advertising and scheduling of interviews/assessment/risk checks.

Proactively engage with employees pre-employment regarding benefits to enhance employee experience.

Provide first line support to employees regarding their requests/needs and direct them to appropriate channel for assistance when necessary.

Provide support to employees on employee benefits such as health benefits, retirement plans, etc.

Assist employees complete and submit relevant paperwork to ensure compliance with the legislative requirements and standards.

Use various communication methods to provide information to employees regarding benefits and human capital practices to enhance their experience within MMI.

Partner with HC Business Partners to share insights and trends and address gaps in human capital processes.

Proactively provide guidance to employees about the impact of any life changes or events on their benefits

Proactively engage with employees regarding new benefit options, updates, legislative changes etc to ensure ongoing engagement with benefits or products.

Arrange benefits information sessions (EVP, medical aid and retirement scheme) for all new employees to assist with their financial wellness choices.

Promote and create awareness of financial advice available to employees.

Coordinate and support the exit of employees to ensure the employee experience remains engaging and risks are mitigated.

Provide guidance on HC processes, policies and procedures and benefits (such as performance excellence, annual increase, bursaries, maternity leave, leave surrender, long service etc.) and employee benefits.

Provide guidance and support to employees on Human Capital systems and processes.

Make recommendations to improve processes and procedures in order increase administrative efficiencies.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues, peers and stakeholders.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving your career development

Continuously develop skills through guidance from specialist around shortlisting, sourcing and interviews

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Business Acumen

Client/Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Matric

Studying towards an HR Diploma or related qualification

HR Diploma or related qualification (advantageous)

1-2 years HR administration or employee benefits experience

Knowledge of employee benefits, such as medical aid, retirement plans etc

LOCATION

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Human Capital department at our Momentum Life business unit based at our office in Centurion.

Desired Skills:

HR Administration

HR Coordination

Employee Benefits

Human Capital

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

