Infobip acquires SMS firewall business

Infobip Group has acquired SMS firewall service provider Anam that offers solutions to more than 80 MNOS with more than 606-million customers across the world.

The purchase price remains undisclosed and consists of a combination of cash and Infobip shares.

With Anam joining Infobip’s strategic operator partnerships division, customers of both companies will benefit from an offering including 24/7 Networks Operations Centre (NOC), on ground support, enriched analytics, and reporting.

Additionally, it offers greater scale through Infobip’s truly global presence and direct relationship with over 650 carriers across the world. Together Anam and Infobip’s combined assets secure the best supply chain available today for A2P SMS globally.

The companies will now be able to provide technical solutions to a combined 700+ MNOS globally with 64% global mobiles reached. Infobip processes more than 14-billion monthly customer interactions across the full range of communication channels, in more than 190 countries around the globe.

Darragh Kelly, CEO of Anam, comments: “This announcement is very exciting, and a validation of how important mobile messaging has become in today’s ever growing digital environment. A key part of the messaging ecosystem is the security and integrity of the Mobile Networks. For the industry to continue growing, the messaging channel need to be free from spam and fraud and the mobile operators, enterprises and subscribers position protected.

“This acquisition brings two best in class messaging companies together to deliver this. When both companies’ products are combined it makes the joint offering a rare and exceptional Mobile Operator proposition. We are delighted to join Infobip, continue our growth story and bring even more value to our customers.”

Silvio Kutić, founder and CEO of Infobip Group, says: “I am very pleased that Anam has decided to join Infobip in this important phase for A2P messaging. This past year saw the effects of the pandemic impact many operators who were reporting heavy messaging traffic on a regular basis across the world, as businesses moved to a digital model almost overnight.

“A2P has never been more important to this cohort for sustainability. Together with Anam, we will continue to provide even more support to carriers to ensure we secure messages and help them bring more value to their sector and to end users. I look forward to joint future success.”