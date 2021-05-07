Internal Sales Representative at Fourier Recruitment

Well know company based in Randburg that specialises in Industrial Communications seeks Internal Sales Representative Must have the ability and skills to work proactively and independently in anever-growing and changing fast-paced office and customer sales environment.

Must Have Experience

Industrial automation Industry.

Industrial infrastructure solutions.

Smart grid applications, such as renewable energy, substation transition and distribution.

Some understanding of the engineering background.

Some understanding of PoE based solutions.

Selling, designing, supporting and implementing the above solutionsJob Duties and Responsibilities:

Quotations

Following up on quotes on a weekly basis

Liaising with customers on a daily basis.

Data Capturing and updating existing database.

Data Capturing into a CRM system

Invoicing.

Research on new customers.

Making achievable sales targets.

Achieve weekly meeting target.

Achieve external call target.

Attend tender meetings.

Background in IT sales advantageous.

Reports to sales manager.

Attend shows and promotional campaigns to further promote and expand the customer andcompanys customer base, supply, service, and support.

Provide support solutions and assistance towards the smooth running of sales, administration,preparation, and successfully achievement of targets.

Assist the external sales reps with day-to-day sales enquiries.

Assist the sales team in order to promote business, achieve targets and provide excellent customerservice and support.Minimum Requirements Minimum 5 Years external sales experience in an industrial automation industry

Minimum qualification level: Diploma or N+ Course

Computer/IT/Networking background

SAP software (Training will be provided)

Sound working knowledge of MS Office and must be able to communicate professionally andeffectively both online and verbally

Excellent communication skills and command of English Language

Positive attitude and self-motivated

Own car and valid drivers license

Own a cell phone

Sound understanding of Industrial solution, industrial computing, serial connectivity, IP surveillanceand remote Automation Valid S.A I.D.

