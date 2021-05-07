IR Specialist

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Provide specialist Industrial Relations services to maintain a healthy Industrial Relations climate
  • Improve employee morale and minimising risk of collective conflict, disputes and industrial action that may impact on the Operational requirements of the business
  • Labour law and legislative compliance
  • Collective bargaining
  • Negotiations and consultations (wage negotiations)
  • Disputes resolution with extensive exposure and experience in CCMA employer representation
  • Advisory Service
  • External Affairs
  • Training
  • Budget

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Degree in Industrial Psychology / Law / HR / similar field
  • Registration as an IR Specialist Practitioner with SABPP
  • 8 years in Human Resources, 5 years in an Industrial Relations specialist / managerial capacity
  • Experience in working with Trade Unions
  • PC Literacy (MS Office Suite, SAP, Windows)

South African Citizens only.
