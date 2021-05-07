Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Provide specialist Industrial Relations services to maintain a healthy Industrial Relations climate
- Improve employee morale and minimising risk of collective conflict, disputes and industrial action that may impact on the Operational requirements of the business
- Labour law and legislative compliance
- Collective bargaining
- Negotiations and consultations (wage negotiations)
- Disputes resolution with extensive exposure and experience in CCMA employer representation
- Advisory Service
- External Affairs
- Training
- Budget
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Degree in Industrial Psychology / Law / HR / similar field
- Registration as an IR Specialist Practitioner with SABPP
- 8 years in Human Resources, 5 years in an Industrial Relations specialist / managerial capacity
- Experience in working with Trade Unions
- PC Literacy (MS Office Suite, SAP, Windows)
South African Citizens only.
Desired Skills:
- Industrial Relations