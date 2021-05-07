IR Specialist

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Provide specialist Industrial Relations services to maintain a healthy Industrial Relations climate

Improve employee morale and minimising risk of collective conflict, disputes and industrial action that may impact on the Operational requirements of the business

Labour law and legislative compliance

Collective bargaining

Negotiations and consultations (wage negotiations)

Disputes resolution with extensive exposure and experience in CCMA employer representation

Advisory Service

External Affairs

Training

Budget

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Degree in Industrial Psychology / Law / HR / similar field

Registration as an IR Specialist Practitioner with SABPP

8 years in Human Resources, 5 years in an Industrial Relations specialist / managerial capacity

Experience in working with Trade Unions

PC Literacy (MS Office Suite, SAP, Windows)

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Industrial Relations

