IT Officer and Desktop support

A well-established International company is seeking an IT Officer that displays good interpersonal skills, who will easily be able to interact with colleagues from various departments and on executive levels. They are required to listen to their technical needs, understand their problems, and implement solutions to them

Minimum requirements:

Matric

IT Qualification

A+ N+

Excellent Communication skills

Good problem-solving ability

Good interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

IT Officer include being a reference point for all IT related queries at the user level, responding to user needs in a timely manner, and ensuring the optimal running of all systems, amongst other technical duties.

Installing and configuring hardware and software components to ensure usability.

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Ensuring electrical safety standards are met.

Repairing or replacing damaged hardware.

Upgrading the entire system to enable compatible software on all computers.

Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level.

Performing tests and evaluations of new software and hardware.

Providing support to users and being the first point of contact for error reporting.

Establishing good relationships with all departments and colleagues.

Conducting daily backup operations.

Managing technical documentation.

