IT Operations Technician at SFG Engineering

- Hardware & Software Asset Management
- Applications Support
- Computer Operations
- Desktop Support
- Hardware/Software Installation
- User Support
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12).
- NQF 4 – 5 Qualification in Information Technology or valid IT Certification, i.e. CompTIA, Microsoft, etc.
- 2 to 3 years relevant experience.
Desired Skills:
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- verbal and written communication skills
- well present
- act in a professional manner
- responsible and dedicated
- customer focused
- ability to multi-task
- honesty and integrity
- punctual and reliable
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Manufacturing solutions in stainless steel, mild steel and aluminum,
Offers a unique engineering service.
Offer laser and hi-def plasma cutting, but we add further value by bending, rolling, welding and assembly.