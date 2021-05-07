IT Operations Technician at SFG Engineering

May 7, 2021

  • Hardware & Software Asset Management
  • Applications Support
  • Computer Operations
  • Desktop Support
  • Hardware/Software Installation
  • User Support

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • National Senior Certificate (Grade 12).
  • NQF 4 – 5 Qualification in Information Technology or valid IT Certification, i.e. CompTIA, Microsoft, etc.
  • 2 to 3 years relevant experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • verbal and written communication skills
  • well present
  • act in a professional manner
  • responsible and dedicated
  • customer focused
  • ability to multi-task
  • honesty and integrity
  • punctual and reliable

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Manufacturing solutions in stainless steel, mild steel and aluminum,

Offers a unique engineering service.

Offer laser and hi-def plasma cutting, but we add further value by bending, rolling, welding and assembly.

Learn more/Apply for this position