IT Operations Technician at SFG Engineering

Hardware & Software Asset Management

Applications Support

Computer Operations

Desktop Support

Hardware/Software Installation

User Support

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12).

NQF 4 – 5 Qualification in Information Technology or valid IT Certification, i.e. CompTIA, Microsoft, etc.

2 to 3 years relevant experience.

Desired Skills:

Excellent interpersonal skills

verbal and written communication skills

well present

act in a professional manner

responsible and dedicated

customer focused

ability to multi-task

honesty and integrity

punctual and reliable

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Manufacturing solutions in stainless steel, mild steel and aluminum,

Offers a unique engineering service.

Offer laser and hi-def plasma cutting, but we add further value by bending, rolling, welding and assembly.

