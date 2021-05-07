JavaScript Fullstack Software Developer

The Role We have a 12 month contract for JavaScript Fullstack Developer. Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications Skills and Experience Technical skills: 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift / Kubernetes

AWS

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket, Nexus

Prometheus, Grafana

Elastic, Kibana

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position