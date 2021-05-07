JavaScript Fullstack Software Developer
|The Role
|We have a 12 month contract for JavaScript Fullstack Developer.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
|Skills and Experience
|Technical skills:
- 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Nexus
- Prometheus, Grafana
- Elastic, Kibana
