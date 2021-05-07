JavaScript Fullstack Software Developer

May 7, 2021

The Role
We have a 12 month contract for JavaScript Fullstack Developer.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
Skills and Experience
Technical skills:

  • 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket, Nexus
  • Prometheus, Grafana
  • Elastic, Kibana

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position