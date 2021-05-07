Junior Branch Manager with L&D Industry experience at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

Raizcorp is looking to employ a professional and engaged Junior Branch Manager for our eMalahleni Prosperator. We are seeking an individual with a strong background in leading a dynamic branch within a service related industry, ideally the Learning and Development environment. This is strictly a contract role and will suit someone in an intermediate phase of their career

What does a Junior Branch Manager do?

A Raizcorp Junior Branch Manager is a caring leader who lives the spirit of Raizcorp through tirelessly serving the entrepreneurs on our programmes. You would be expected to apply the highest level of care in ensuring that all Raizcorp processes, systems and values are honoured and meticulously executed at all times. A Junior Branch Manager is pro-actively engaged in the betterment of the Raizcorp branch: its growth, its quality of delivery; its reputation for excellence. As a Raizcorp Junior Branch Manager you will have a fiduciary duty to Raizcorp in the execution of all functions while nurturing a positive team culture of humble, respectful service.

What experience is preferred?

You need a stable track record and background. You need about 5 years of operational branch management experience in a service related industry. Managing a branch or retail space that is product focussed will not be sufficient. You must understand the nuances and demands of running various services, programmes and projects with strong client demands. You must understand service level agreements. Good understanding of systems (MS Office and in-house systems) will be beneficial. A strong detail focus with solid administrative skill is essential. Experience reporting on data and metrics important. You also need to be a leader – you need to understand how your leadership affects the smell of the place you lead.

What kind of personality will excel in this role?

You need to be the kind of person who takes huge personal pride in the work you do. You need to have a genuine love and care for people. You need to believe, intrinsically, in treating people with respect and dignity. Beyond that you need to be resilient and be able to deal with difficult personalities and be assertive in your demeanour. The work we do is in service of others – that means it will be very demanding at times: in effort, in hours worked and in care/attention given to Raizcorp projects. You need to be the type of person who sees the bigger picture and who loves working to a larger purpose. It’s like being a nurse in a hospital (metaphorically speaking of course): you will take care of people in ways others won’t, it often goes unrecognised and the doctor walks away with the glory – but you’re a vital resource and the patients desperately need your best possible care. If this scares you, this is not the job for you.

What are the minimum requirements?

The Junior Branch Manager must have a tertiary level qualification, preferable in a commerce related field of study.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in operational branch management and service level agreements.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in leading diverse teams (leadership mind-set).

Strong experience in group facilitation and boardroom presentations.

Strong Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Proven ability to work with detailed data analysis and metrics.

Proven ability to learn vast quantities of material in a short period of time.

Proven ability to keep track of multiple projects running simultaneously within a branch context.

Intermediate to advanced level Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook required.

Own vehicle with valid driver’s license non-negotiable.

Desired Skills:

– High emotional intelligence with a real passion for developing people.

– Strong deadline driven / driver personality.

– Creative and strategic ability in developing solutions for delivery issues.

– Self-motivated and organised.

– Exceptional communicator with the ability to create strong cohesive teams.

– Tenacious with the ability to drive core business behaviours.

– Systematic approach to work.

– Pro-active team player.

– Ability to manage under pressure.

– Flexible.

– Strong emotional maturity and ability to take ownership and accountability.

– The ability to take constructive criticism and take corrective action to make improvements.

– Able to travel nationally and internationally.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

