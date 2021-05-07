Seeking a Junior Buyer with experience in the Electronic Manufacturing Industry. Are you technically minded? Show great attention to detail? Highly self-motivated? Join a dynamic team and perform the daily buying functions from Reviewing requisitions, Developing RFI’s and RFQ’s, Vendor performance appraisals and more.
Desired Skills:
- Purchasing
- Procurement
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A Forerunner in the design, manufacture and distribution of automated and related security products
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund