Junior Buyer

Seeking a Junior Buyer with experience in the Electronic Manufacturing Industry. Are you technically minded? Show great attention to detail? Highly self-motivated? Join a dynamic team and perform the daily buying functions from Reviewing requisitions, Developing RFI’s and RFQ’s, Vendor performance appraisals and more.

Desired Skills:

Purchasing

Procurement

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A Forerunner in the design, manufacture and distribution of automated and related security products

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position