Maintenance Specialist Mechanical (Furnaces)

Our client in the Mining Industry has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Specialist Mechanical (Furnaces), to be based in the Mooinooi area.

Requirements:

B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or National Diploma

4 years relevant experience

Submerged arc furnace experience required

KPAs:

Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility by considering exposures to business, financial, legal issues, people, equipment, material, environment, processes, etc.

Initiate task list reviews

Develop maintenance plans (frequencies, maintainable items)

Perform Pareto analyses, correlation analyses and report top 5 chronic losses

Arrange RCFA investigation and facilitate the problem solving session

Monitor recurring failures related to implemented RCA’s (KPI until close out)

Track Condition Monitoring (CM) results

Analyse equipment failure history

Log equipment problems identified for further action

Monitor and advertise latest maintenance and technology developments

Ensure sustained FLAC improvements

Contractor Management – develop detailed scope of work for defined scope jobs

