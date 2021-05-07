Maintenance Specialist Mechanical (Furnaces)

May 7, 2021

Our client in the Mining Industry has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Specialist Mechanical (Furnaces), to be based in the Mooinooi area.

Requirements:

  • B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or National Diploma
  • 4 years relevant experience
  • Submerged arc furnace experience required

KPAs:

  • Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility by considering exposures to business, financial, legal issues, people, equipment, material, environment, processes, etc.
  • Initiate task list reviews
  • Develop maintenance plans (frequencies, maintainable items)
  • Perform Pareto analyses, correlation analyses and report top 5 chronic losses
  • Arrange RCFA investigation and facilitate the problem solving session
  • Monitor recurring failures related to implemented RCA’s (KPI until close out)
  • Track Condition Monitoring (CM) results
  • Analyse equipment failure history
  • Log equipment problems identified for further action
  • Monitor and advertise latest maintenance and technology developments
  • Ensure sustained FLAC improvements
  • Contractor Management – develop detailed scope of work for defined scope jobs

