Our client in the Mining Industry has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Specialist Mechanical (Furnaces), to be based in the Mooinooi area.
Requirements:
- B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or National Diploma
- 4 years relevant experience
- Submerged arc furnace experience required
KPAs:
- Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility by considering exposures to business, financial, legal issues, people, equipment, material, environment, processes, etc.
- Initiate task list reviews
- Develop maintenance plans (frequencies, maintainable items)
- Perform Pareto analyses, correlation analyses and report top 5 chronic losses
- Arrange RCFA investigation and facilitate the problem solving session
- Monitor recurring failures related to implemented RCA’s (KPI until close out)
- Track Condition Monitoring (CM) results
- Analyse equipment failure history
- Log equipment problems identified for further action
- Monitor and advertise latest maintenance and technology developments
- Ensure sustained FLAC improvements
- Contractor Management – develop detailed scope of work for defined scope jobs
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as been unsuccessful.