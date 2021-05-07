Manager: Operational Risk IT at First Nation Bank

The Bank actively supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities.

Role Purpose

To ensure the business risk management framework is effectively applied to technology and information systems and to oversee business continuity, security and quality. To plan, execute, and manage multi-faceted projects related to risk management, mitigation and response, compliance, control assurance, and user awareness. To oversee security strategies, policies/standards, ensuring the effectiveness of solutions, and providing security-focused consultative services to the business.

Responsibilities

Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters

Anticipate and meet the needs of clients and commit to continuous development and entrenchment of a customer service culture

Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions

Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership

Management of risk including identification, analysis and evaluation of risks across the business and oversee implementation of appropriate control measures to modify the risk.

Oversee the monitoring and reviewing of risk performance

Recommend and ensure implementation of required changes to IT risk and security policies and procedures

Provide tactical direction and consultation on IT risk and compliance, contribute to IT risk reports, and review and assess quality and accuracy of IT reports

Provide guidance on IT continuity and disaster recovery design and implementation for business disaster recovery management programs

Provide input into the development and maintenance of the risk framework (a single view of the business’ risk profiles and tolerance)

Keep abreast of current threats and stay current with IT evolution

Oversee the planning, execution, and management of multi-faceted projects related to compliance, control assurance, risk management, security and infrastructure

Serve in an advisory role in application development and infrastructure projects to assess risks

Monitor IT incident and response management

Drive IT Risk awareness training programs

Monitor implementation and effectiveness of security outputs

Liaise with Audit (Internal and External)

Contract reviews

Collaborate with Operation Risk

Assist with ensuring the accuracy of the IT Asset Register and CMDB

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence

Actively coach team through providing advice about subject matter, solutions, principles and processes, and personal progression with the aim to improve performance

Additional Requirements

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

Preference will be given to candidates that meet the following criteria:

Operation Risk Experience

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification: Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science and/or IT Risk Management

Preferred Qualification: Certification in any of the following will be an advantage: CRISC, CISA, CISSP, CISM, CIA, PECB (ISO)

COBIT 5 certified (Foundation and Assessor)

ITIL (Foundation) certification

5-7 years’ experience with relevant IT, risk, auditing, governance and compliance experience and/or management experience

Requires in-depth knowledge of security issues, techniques and implications across all existing computer platforms

Experience in the financial services industry

Desired Skills:

IT Risk

Operational Risk

About The Employer:

Appointments will be made in line with the Bank's EE Strategy.

