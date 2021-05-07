Manager: Operational Risk IT at First Nation Bank

About Us
Role Purpose
To ensure the business risk management framework is effectively applied to technology and information systems and to oversee business continuity, security and quality. To plan, execute, and manage multi-faceted projects related to risk management, mitigation and response, compliance, control assurance, and user awareness. To oversee security strategies, policies/standards, ensuring the effectiveness of solutions, and providing security-focused consultative services to the business.
Responsibilities
- Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters
- Anticipate and meet the needs of clients and commit to continuous development and entrenchment of a customer service culture
- Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions
- Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership
- Management of risk including identification, analysis and evaluation of risks across the business and oversee implementation of appropriate control measures to modify the risk.
- Oversee the monitoring and reviewing of risk performance
- Recommend and ensure implementation of required changes to IT risk and security policies and procedures
- Provide tactical direction and consultation on IT risk and compliance, contribute to IT risk reports, and review and assess quality and accuracy of IT reports
- Provide guidance on IT continuity and disaster recovery design and implementation for business disaster recovery management programs
- Provide input into the development and maintenance of the risk framework (a single view of the business’ risk profiles and tolerance)
- Keep abreast of current threats and stay current with IT evolution
- Oversee the planning, execution, and management of multi-faceted projects related to compliance, control assurance, risk management, security and infrastructure
- Serve in an advisory role in application development and infrastructure projects to assess risks
- Monitor IT incident and response management
- Drive IT Risk awareness training programs
- Monitor implementation and effectiveness of security outputs
- Liaise with Audit (Internal and External)
- Contract reviews
- Collaborate with Operation Risk
- Assist with ensuring the accuracy of the IT Asset Register and CMDB
- Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
- Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence
- Actively coach team through providing advice about subject matter, solutions, principles and processes, and personal progression with the aim to improve performance
Additional Requirements
- In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.
- Preference will be given to candidates that meet the following criteria:
- Operation Risk Experience
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum Qualification: Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science and/or IT Risk Management
- Preferred Qualification: Certification in any of the following will be an advantage: CRISC, CISA, CISSP, CISM, CIA, PECB (ISO)
- COBIT 5 certified (Foundation and Assessor)
- ITIL (Foundation) certification
- 5-7 years’ experience with relevant IT, risk, auditing, governance and compliance experience and/or management experience
- Requires in-depth knowledge of security issues, techniques and implications across all existing computer platforms
- Experience in the financial services industry
Desired Skills:
- IT Risk
- Operational Risk
About The Employer:
