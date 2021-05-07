Mechanical Draughtsman at Headhunters

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ a Mechanical Draughtsman– Randburg



Minimum qualification:

B-Tech or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Minimum Experience:

5+ years experience in mechanical draughting and configuration management.

2+ years Solidworks experience required.

2+ years experience in project-based manufacturing required.

Solidworks PDM experience very advantageous.

Solidworks certifications advantageous.

Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

Function independently, driven and can handle high-pressure and bottleneck situations.

Proficient in 3D CAD modelling and drafting using Solidworks.

Self-motivated and highly organized.

Attention to detail.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent problem solving and time management skills.

Good mechanical aptitude and knowledge.

Excellent manufacturing process knowledge.

Able to work under pressure and to deadlines.

Learn more/Apply for this position