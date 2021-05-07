Mechanical Draughtsman at Headhunters

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ a Mechanical Draughtsman– Randburg

Minimum qualification:

  • B-Tech or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Minimum Experience:

  • 5+ years experience in mechanical draughting and configuration management.
  • 2+ years Solidworks experience required.
  • 2+ years experience in project-based manufacturing required.
  • Solidworks PDM experience very advantageous.
  • Solidworks certifications advantageous.

Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

  • Function independently, driven and can handle high-pressure and bottleneck situations.
  • Proficient in 3D CAD modelling and drafting using Solidworks.
  • Self-motivated and highly organized.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Excellent problem solving and time management skills.
  • Good mechanical aptitude and knowledge.
  • Excellent manufacturing process knowledge.
  • Able to work under pressure and to deadlines.

