Mechanical Draughtsman at Headhunters

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ a Mechanical Draughtsman– Randburg
Minimum qualification:
- B-Tech or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
Minimum Experience:
- 5+ years experience in mechanical draughting and configuration management.
- 2+ years Solidworks experience required.
- 2+ years experience in project-based manufacturing required.
- Solidworks PDM experience very advantageous.
- Solidworks certifications advantageous.
Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
- Function independently, driven and can handle high-pressure and bottleneck situations.
- Proficient in 3D CAD modelling and drafting using Solidworks.
- Self-motivated and highly organized.
- Attention to detail.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent problem solving and time management skills.
- Good mechanical aptitude and knowledge.
- Excellent manufacturing process knowledge.
- Able to work under pressure and to deadlines.