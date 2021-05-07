Metallurgist

My client in the FMCG industry is seeking a qualified Millwright to join their plant in Cullinan.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualified Trade Tested Millwright.

5yrs working experience on FMCG plant.

Ideally have worked on Filler and Termoformer machines..

Must be fully competent Electrically and Mechanically.

MUST have own vehicle and valid driver’s license.

Willing and able to work overtime (Weekdays and weekends, do standby and shifts (if and when required)

Job Description:

Planned Maintenance.

Carry out preventative and corrective maintenance work.



Ensure job cards issued are completed.



Effective turnaround time of work issued.



Ensure job cards are completed correctly.



Maintenance Check sheets are returned completed.

Unplanned Maintenance.

Response time to breakdowns reported.



Reporting of downtime details.

General.

Ownership of designated facility.



No leaks on any equipment.



Health And Safety.



Food Safety.

