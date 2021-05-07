Metallurgist

May 7, 2021

My client in the FMCG industry is seeking a qualified Millwright to join their plant in Cullinan.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Qualified Trade Tested Millwright.
  • 5yrs working experience on FMCG plant.
  • Ideally have worked on Filler and Termoformer machines..
  • Must be fully competent Electrically and Mechanically.
  • MUST have own vehicle and valid driver’s license.
  • Willing and able to work overtime (Weekdays and weekends, do standby and shifts (if and when required)

Job Description:

  • Planned Maintenance.
    • Carry out preventative and corrective maintenance work.
    • Ensure job cards issued are completed.
    • Effective turnaround time of work issued.
    • Ensure job cards are completed correctly.
    • Maintenance Check sheets are returned completed.
  • Unplanned Maintenance.
    • Response time to breakdowns reported.
    • Reporting of downtime details.
  • General.
    • Ownership of designated facility.
    • No leaks on any equipment.
    • Health And Safety.
    • Food Safety.

