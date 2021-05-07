Metallurgist

My client in the FMCG industry is seeking a qualified Millwright to join their plant in Cullinan.
Minimum Requirements:
- Qualified Trade Tested Millwright.
- 5yrs working experience on FMCG plant.
- Ideally have worked on Filler and Termoformer machines..
- Must be fully competent Electrically and Mechanically.
- MUST have own vehicle and valid driver’s license.
- Willing and able to work overtime (Weekdays and weekends, do standby and shifts (if and when required)
Job Description:
- Planned Maintenance.
- Carry out preventative and corrective maintenance work.
- Ensure job cards issued are completed.
- Effective turnaround time of work issued.
- Ensure job cards are completed correctly.
- Maintenance Check sheets are returned completed.
- Unplanned Maintenance.
- Response time to breakdowns reported.
- Reporting of downtime details.
- General.
- Ownership of designated facility.
- No leaks on any equipment.
- Health And Safety.
- Food Safety.