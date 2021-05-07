Office Manager of the Vice Chancellor at University of Fort Hare

The primary objective of the position is the day-to-day overall management of the Office of the Vice Chancellor. The Manager: Office of the Vice-Chancellor will provide personal support to the Vice-Chancellor to promote his effective and efficient oversight regarding his responsibilities as chief executive officer, encompassing his role as principal academic and institutional leader of the University. The incumbent will put in place appropriate administrative systems, with monitoring mechanisms, that will further the implementation of the vision, mission and strategic objectives of the University of Fort Hare.

Campus:

Alice and East London.

Responsibilities:

The incumbent is required to:

Perform managerial tasks and activities to ensure that the Vice-Chancellor is able to execute his/her responsibilities, and monitor progress.

Oversee the inflow and outflow of correspondence of an advanced nature, between the University, internal and external entities and organizations.

Manage the screening and reception of local and international visitors to the Vice- Chancellor’s office.

Organize and facilitate interaction by the Vice-Chancellor with outside bodies including Universities, government departments, communities, industry and donors.

Oversee logistical and travel arrangements of the Vice-Chancellor.

Manage and supervise the personal assistants and other junior staff in the offices of the Vice-Chancellor and the Deputy Vice-Chancellors.

Ensure that the environment in the office is conducive to the effective and efficient discharge of the Vice-Chancellor’s responsibilities.

Follow up on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor on all ‘action matters’ assigned to him/her by Council and other top University structures to ensure compliance with timelines set.

Securing and collating information from the various executive managers assisting the Vice-Chancellor for purposes of preparing reports to Council, Senate, and the University community at large.

Serve as the servicing officer to the Management Executive Committee.

Take responsibility for drawing up office budgets and monitoring expenditure thereof within the office.

Ensure that all binding contracts and financial agreements are scrutinized by the Legal Services Unit, the Chief Financial Officer, the Deputy Vice-Chancellors and other senior officials as applicable, before they are submitted for signature by the Vice-Chancellor; and

Attend meetings of the Vice-Chancellor with high profile visitors, take notes and follow up on critical resolutions to ensure finalization and compliance within time lines.

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to him/her.

Minimum Requirements:

A Master’s Degree or equivalent NQF 9 qualification.

Extensive experience working in administration in private or public institutions, 3-5 years of which should be at managerial level.

Experience in the higher education and research sector.

Excellent research, drafting and report-writing skills; and

Ability to work with budgets and to manage and supervise staff.

Excellent computer skills.

Unendorsed Driver’s license.

Recommended:

An understanding of risk management, compliance and good governance as it relates to the Vice-Chancellor’s Office.

A proven track record in setting up administrative systems to support senior management;

Analytical and conceptual skills and an ability to think strategically.

Should possess good communication and interpersonal skills, including conflict management.

Ability to cope well under pressure and to be solution-orientated.

An understanding of the different functional areas of universities, including challenges facing higher education nationally and internationally.

An ability to function independently and maintain a high degree of integrity and confidentiality.

Remuneration:

The position is remunerated at a Peromnes Grade 6 Salary package.

