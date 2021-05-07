OpenSource Monitoring Specialist

May 7, 2021

The Role
We are looking for a OpenSource Monitoring Specialist / DevOps Consultant for a 12 month contract.

Role Tasks:

  • Continuous enhancement of OpenSource Monitoring solution.
  • 2nd and 3rd Level Support for OpenSource monitoring solution.
  • Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions.
  • Creating and refinement of user stories.
  • Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories, together with our providers
  • Consulting of OpenSource monitoring master solution user for e.g. Private Cloud.
  • Responsible for all required documentation including
  • Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
  • Testing
Skills and Experience
Experience with the following technologies:

  • 3-5 Years in software Development and Testing
  • Experience in IT Monitoring solutions
  • Deep knowledge of Prometheus, TimeSeries DB (influxDB, VictoriaMetrics) and Grafana
  • In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows,
  • Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
  • Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java
  • Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments

