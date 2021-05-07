OpenSource Monitoring Specialist
|The Role
|We are looking for a OpenSource Monitoring Specialist / DevOps Consultant for a 12 month contract.
Role Tasks:
- Continuous enhancement of OpenSource Monitoring solution.
- 2nd and 3rd Level Support for OpenSource monitoring solution.
- Collecting of requirements related to new monitoring functions.
- Creating and refinement of user stories.
- Developing of enhancements, defined in user stories, together with our providers
- Consulting of OpenSource monitoring master solution user for e.g. Private Cloud.
- Responsible for all required documentation including
- Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
- Testing
|
|Skills and Experience
|Experience with the following technologies:
- 3-5 Years in software Development and Testing
- Experience in IT Monitoring solutions
- Deep knowledge of Prometheus, TimeSeries DB (influxDB, VictoriaMetrics) and Grafana
- In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows,
- Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
- Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java
- Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
