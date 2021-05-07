Payroll Administrator

The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the team with the preparation of the monthly payroll (beginning to end) including compiling new employment contracts and assisting staff and management with queries and requests. The candidate will also be responsible for assisting with the relevant payroll related regulatory submissions and assist in reporting for management accounting purposes.

Responsibilities include:

Mailbox Management

o Daily management of the team’s mailbox with the service and response times within expectations

o Prepare employment contracts for new recruits

o Prepare role change and salary increase letters

o Prepare confirmation of employment letters

Monthly function

Monthly payroll processing – beginning to end for employees (+/- 1400)

o On-boarding – New hire processing including collating new hire starter packs

o Cross-boarding co-ordination

o Off-boarding – Termination processing including leave pay calculation

o Medical aid, RA and Umbrella Fund administration and reconciliation

o Assisting with other payroll capturing and processing including overtime, commission, education trust benefit, voucher processing etc., with excellent reconciliation skills

o Administration of payslips via Sage system

o Assist with the preparation of all 3rd party payments and reconciliations relating to payroll activities

o Fixed tax payroll – temps, interns and non-executive payments

o Administrating and distributing long service awards

o Assisting with the Maintenance of cost allocations in the payroll system

o Maintaining department and hierarchy changes within the payroll system

o Salary and bonus provision journal processing into the accounting system

o Reconciling salary control accounts in the accounting system

o Expense and Audit analysis reporting which includes reporting against budget

o Monthly/quarterly reporting to HR

o Preparing staff information

o Adhoc reports to manager and business as required

o Monthly reporting on actual vs. budget for the HOD

o BEE reporting

o Assisting with the preparation of IRP5 reconciliation and submission to SARS (bi-annual and annual)

o Monthly validation runs

o Assisting with the annual COID return

o Assisting with STATS SA employment statistics returns

o Monthly UIF declaration and UI19 forms for staff

o Adhoc SARS queries

o Assisting the manager with the file preparation for Exco and HR operations

o Assisting with audit queries

o Assisting and supporting the team with projects such as processing improvements within the payroll space

Requirements:

BCom, BTech or relevant Certificates/Diplomas in Payroll

Proficient, experienced and knowledgeable of payroll tax and legislation is essential

BCEA knowledge is advantageous

Must have experience in payroll processing and administration – minimum of 2-3 years

Must have knowledge of HR and payroll processes

Excellent verbal and written communication

High customer levels and professional conduct with the execution of timeous delivery

Must have experience with Microsoft including Outlook, Excel (advanced) and Word

Experience on SAGE People, Accpac and Business Central is advantageous, but not a prerequisite

SARS E@syfile and e-filing

Desired Skills:

Payroll Administration

Sage People

Accpac

