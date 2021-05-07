PR Specialist at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My client is looking for a PR specialist to join their team urgently. They are looking for a candidate who will engage with the different media plant forms. Client DetailsA Global mobile manufacturer.Description
- Owner of PR related KPI according to country marketing strategy.
- Maintain good direct relation with key media owner and journalist.
- Perform damage control if PR crisis arises.
- Management of KOL (Key Opinion Leaders), influencers, internet personality
- Manage daily operation of PR related tasks.
Profile
- Minimum Grade 12
- 2-3 years PR related experience in a similar position at Telecommunication sector (advantage)
- Have good understanding of South Africa PR landscape and have good connections to key media and their targeted audiences.
- Good communication and presentation skill
- Can work under pressure and tight deadline.
- Logical and analytic
- Proactive and take ownership of assigned jobs
- Good planning and time management skill
Job OfferUpto R40 000 per month.
About The Employer:
PR Specialist – 6 month contract ( To become permenant)