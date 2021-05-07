PR Specialist at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My client is looking for a PR specialist to join their team urgently. They are looking for a candidate who will engage with the different media plant forms. Client DetailsA Global mobile manufacturer.Description

Owner of PR related KPI according to country marketing strategy. Maintain good direct relation with key media owner and journalist. Perform damage control if PR crisis arises. Management of KOL (Key Opinion Leaders), influencers, internet personality Manage daily operation of PR related tasks.

Minimum Grade 12 2-3 years PR related experience in a similar position at Telecommunication sector (advantage) Have good understanding of South Africa PR landscape and have good connections to key media and their targeted audiences. Good communication and presentation skill Can work under pressure and tight deadline. Logical and analytic Proactive and take ownership of assigned jobs Good planning and time management skill

Job OfferUpto R40 000 per month.

