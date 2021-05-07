Purchasing and Export Clerk JHB North – Ref: 20719 (6 months contract)

Accelerate at this well-established concern.

Duties

Preparing all purchase orders in accordance with requests for inventory, using the reorder report.

Be reponsiblee for and placement of all orders with international suppliers, this include monitoring, tracking, final receipting and proceing of tock into the accounting system.

Completion and acceptance of the order acknowledgement, by checking expiry dates and lot number.

Processing of DRQ’s, DEFOA Instruments and Reagents.

Freight costing for imports, accuracy and recording.

Tracking and liasing with freight forwarders/couriers for customs release and delivery.

Receipting of stock and recording of inventory.

Maintain internal control systems.

Maintain complete filing system to support financial records, electronic filing of shipping and customs documents.

Requirements

Solid understanding of accounting payable/receivable principles.

Inventory, logistics & freight experience.

SAGE Evolution experience.

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers.

Hands-on experience.

Proficiency in English and in MS Excel & Office365.

Customer service orientation and negotiation skills.

High degree of accuracy and exceptional attention to detail.

Please note:

Position is a 6 month contract.

Start date 1 June 2021

Opportunity to convert post into a permanent role.

Package & Remuneration

R17 000 per month CTC, neg on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Purchasing

Buying

