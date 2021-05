Quantity surveyor – Estimator

We are looking for a Quantity Surveyor / Estimator to join a Company in Centurion.

Salary: R35 000 – R50 000 pm depending on experience.

Requirements:

Matric

QS Qualification

5 years experience

Mining experience

Planning of developments

Managing the sub-contractors

Estimating work

Desired Skills:

QS

Quantity Surveyor

Estimator

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Centurion

