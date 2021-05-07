Remote Developer – 6-month Contract

Description:
The Software Development Manager / Technical Lead will be responsible for developing and maintaining custom built software for the group across a range of different areas including Expense Management, HR, Performance Management, Compliance etc.
Key Deliverables of the Software Development Manager:
- Develop, maintain, enhance and support inhouse systems, meeting the required specifications and criteria.
- Measure and test to ensure the usability of developed solutions.
- Contribute to the identification of innovative technology ideas and IOT solutions for the Group.
- Maintain strict confidentiality with regard to all aspects of staff information and tasks executed.
Requirements:
- Qualification Requirement: A relevant diploma, degree or relatable work experience is essential.
Experience / Background Preference:
- No less than TWO years working experience in a similar role.
- Candidates should have a solid understanding and knowledge of the object-oriented design and programming and the Full Software Development Life Cycle.
- Competent in Microsoft Office
- Prior experience in the financial services sector will be advantageous
- An excellent command of English, both written and verbal is a requirement of the role.
Key Competencies:
- Ability to work in a thorough, logical and systematic manner while providing consistent performance in a highly structured environment.
- Ability to create a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
- Enjoys challenging problem-solving situations and comes up with well thought through practical solutions.
- Ability to work well under pressure.
- Be result and deadline driven.
- A self-starter who can work independently
- Be energetic, positive and adaptable to change.
- Ability to take ownership of a task and see it to the end.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- A strong competitive spirit balanced by a proven ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to build strong relationships with team members and company management.
- A very strong work ethic.
- Accuracy and strict attention to detail.
- THREE Years Hands-on experience working in the following technologies WebAPIs, MVC, .Net/Core, Vue, SQL, Razor, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Microsoft Azure, Azure Devops, Git,CI/CD
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful