Remote Developer – 6-month Contract

Description:

The Software Development Manager / Technical Lead will be responsible for developing and maintaining custom built software for the group across a range of different areas including Expense Management, HR, Performance Management, Compliance etc.

Key Deliverables of the Software Development Manager:

Develop, maintain, enhance and support inhouse systems, meeting the required specifications and criteria.

Measure and test to ensure the usability of developed solutions.

Contribute to the identification of innovative technology ideas and IOT solutions for the Group.

Maintain strict confidentiality with regard to all aspects of staff information and tasks executed.

Requirements:

Qualification Requirement: A relevant diploma, degree or relatable work experience is essential.

Experience / Background Preference:

No less than TWO years working experience in a similar role.

Candidates should have a solid understanding and knowledge of the object-oriented design and programming and the Full Software Development Life Cycle.

Competent in Microsoft Office

Prior experience in the financial services sector will be advantageous

An excellent command of English, both written and verbal is a requirement of the role.

Key Competencies:

Ability to work in a thorough, logical and systematic manner while providing consistent performance in a highly structured environment.

Ability to create a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

Enjoys challenging problem-solving situations and comes up with well thought through practical solutions.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Be result and deadline driven.

A self-starter who can work independently

Be energetic, positive and adaptable to change.

Ability to take ownership of a task and see it to the end.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

A strong competitive spirit balanced by a proven ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to build strong relationships with team members and company management.

A very strong work ethic.

Accuracy and strict attention to detail.

THREE Years Hands-on experience working in the following technologies WebAPIs, MVC, .Net/Core, Vue, SQL, Razor, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Microsoft Azure, Azure Devops, Git,CI/CD

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position