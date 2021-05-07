Remote Developer – 6-month Contract

Description:

The Software Development Manager / Technical Lead will be responsible for developing and maintaining custom built software for the group across a range of different areas including Expense Management, HR, Performance Management, Compliance etc.

Key Deliverables of the Software Development Manager:

  • Develop, maintain, enhance and support inhouse systems, meeting the required specifications and criteria.
  • Measure and test to ensure the usability of developed solutions.
  • Contribute to the identification of innovative technology ideas and IOT solutions for the Group.
  • Maintain strict confidentiality with regard to all aspects of staff information and tasks executed.

Requirements:

  • Qualification Requirement: A relevant diploma, degree or relatable work experience is essential.

Experience / Background Preference:

  • No less than TWO years working experience in a similar role.
  • Candidates should have a solid understanding and knowledge of the object-oriented design and programming and the Full Software Development Life Cycle.
  • Competent in Microsoft Office
  • Prior experience in the financial services sector will be advantageous
  • An excellent command of English, both written and verbal is a requirement of the role.

Key Competencies:

  • Ability to work in a thorough, logical and systematic manner while providing consistent performance in a highly structured environment.
  • Ability to create a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
  • Enjoys challenging problem-solving situations and comes up with well thought through practical solutions.
  • Ability to work well under pressure.
  • Be result and deadline driven.
  • A self-starter who can work independently
  • Be energetic, positive and adaptable to change.
  • Ability to take ownership of a task and see it to the end.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • A strong competitive spirit balanced by a proven ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to build strong relationships with team members and company management.
  • A very strong work ethic.
  • Accuracy and strict attention to detail.
  • THREE Years Hands-on experience working in the following technologies WebAPIs, MVC, .Net/Core, Vue, SQL, Razor, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Microsoft Azure, Azure Devops, Git,CI/CD

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position