RPG Developer

May 7, 2021

Role Purpose:

Gain an in-depth knowledge of the Administration system developed on the iSeries. Understand business requirements and ensure that these are designed and developed according to specifications within per-defined architectural guidelines.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • An IT related degree OR DIPLOMA (B Sc or B Comm.) will be preferred.
  • RPG, DB2, and iSeries accreditation will be preferred
  • At least 3 years as an RPG Developer, preferably in the financial services industry

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Design and develop systems on the iSeries
  • Liaise closely with the system architect to ensure that alignment with overall system architecture is achieved.
  • Understand the overall system design sufficiently well to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
  • Develop and implement systems according to business requirements.
  • Interact with IT Team members, business analysts, process owners and users to gather, interpret and understand business requirements

Competencies:

  • Analytical
  • Quality conscious
  • Responsibility and ownership
  • Willingness to learn
  • Sense of urgency
  • Integrity
  • Proactive approach
  • Share knowledge in team
  • Proactive
  • Flexibility
  • Self-motivated
  • Creative
  • Time management
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Keep up with the latest technology development
  • Teamwork
  • Detail focus
  • Problem analysis and assessment

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

