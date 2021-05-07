RPG Developer

Role Purpose:

Gain an in-depth knowledge of the Administration system developed on the iSeries. Understand business requirements and ensure that these are designed and developed according to specifications within per-defined architectural guidelines.

Experience and Qualifications:

An IT related degree OR DIPLOMA (B Sc or B Comm.) will be preferred.

RPG, DB2, and iSeries accreditation will be preferred

At least 3 years as an RPG Developer, preferably in the financial services industry

Responsibilities and work output:

Design and develop systems on the iSeries

Liaise closely with the system architect to ensure that alignment with overall system architecture is achieved.

Understand the overall system design sufficiently well to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.

Develop and implement systems according to business requirements.

Interact with IT Team members, business analysts, process owners and users to gather, interpret and understand business requirements

Competencies:

Analytical

Quality conscious

Responsibility and ownership

Willingness to learn

Sense of urgency

Integrity

Proactive approach

Share knowledge in team

Proactive

Flexibility

Self-motivated

Creative

Time management

Interpersonal skills

Keep up with the latest technology development

Teamwork

Detail focus

Problem analysis and assessment

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position