Role Purpose:
Gain an in-depth knowledge of the Administration system developed on the iSeries. Understand business requirements and ensure that these are designed and developed according to specifications within per-defined architectural guidelines.
Experience and Qualifications:
- An IT related degree OR DIPLOMA (B Sc or B Comm.) will be preferred.
- RPG, DB2, and iSeries accreditation will be preferred
- At least 3 years as an RPG Developer, preferably in the financial services industry
Responsibilities and work output:
- Design and develop systems on the iSeries
- Liaise closely with the system architect to ensure that alignment with overall system architecture is achieved.
- Understand the overall system design sufficiently well to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
- Develop and implement systems according to business requirements.
- Interact with IT Team members, business analysts, process owners and users to gather, interpret and understand business requirements
Competencies:
- Analytical
- Quality conscious
- Responsibility and ownership
- Willingness to learn
- Sense of urgency
- Integrity
- Proactive approach
- Share knowledge in team
- Proactive
- Flexibility
- Self-motivated
- Creative
- Time management
- Interpersonal skills
- Keep up with the latest technology development
- Teamwork
- Detail focus
- Problem analysis and assessment
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful