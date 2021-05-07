Sales Director

A Sales Director position is available for a top South African Digital Sales House. You will be responsible for New Business Development of Media Sales to global and local leading brands and driving the sales team.

Responsibilities:

Manage the strategy and implementation of sales channels.

Build media sales relationships with digital agencies and marketing departments of potential clients in the broader property value chain.

Drive new media sales and look after existing media customers.

Develop and implement digital marketing opportunities and inventory on our platform focusing on providing maximum exposure for our partners.

Report on and evaluate the performance in terms of traffic volumes, engagement rates and growth through our digital campaigns.

Lead and participate in digital strategy and creative sessions contributing towards innovative ideas.

Maintain solid and proactive working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders as well as all client and agency related partners.

Optimize designs to improve existing products, processes, quality and costs whilst complying with our Brand ID and that of our customers.

Conduct regular benchmarking exercises to ensure that we add credible marketing value to our customers.

Manage sales team and set targets

Reporting on sales and managing sales pipeline

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum 8 years in digital/on-line/media marketing space

Minimum 8 years of marketing/customer service/customer data analytics and/or research experience

Minimum 5 years in New Business Development or Sales

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

Skills:

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Consultative approach with strong influencing and negotiation skills

Tenacious, proactive and solution driven

Existing and extensive relationships with senior level decision makers across major media agency groups

Highly energetic with an ambitious nature

The ability to work under pressure and meet targets

Desired Skills:

Sales

Media

Digital

digital sales

Sales Management

Advertising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

