Sales Director

May 7, 2021

A Sales Director position is available for a top South African Digital Sales House. You will be responsible for New Business Development of Media Sales to global and local leading brands and driving the sales team.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage the strategy and implementation of sales channels.
  • Build media sales relationships with digital agencies and marketing departments of potential clients in the broader property value chain.
  • Drive new media sales and look after existing media customers.
  • Develop and implement digital marketing opportunities and inventory on our platform focusing on providing maximum exposure for our partners.
  • Report on and evaluate the performance in terms of traffic volumes, engagement rates and growth through our digital campaigns.
  • Lead and participate in digital strategy and creative sessions contributing towards innovative ideas.
  • Maintain solid and proactive working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders as well as all client and agency related partners.
  • Optimize designs to improve existing products, processes, quality and costs whilst complying with our Brand ID and that of our customers.
  • Conduct regular benchmarking exercises to ensure that we add credible marketing value to our customers.
  • Manage sales team and set targets
  • Reporting on sales and managing sales pipeline

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum 8 years in digital/on-line/media marketing space
  • Minimum 8 years of marketing/customer service/customer data analytics and/or research experience
  • Minimum 5 years in New Business Development or Sales
  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

Skills:

  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Consultative approach with strong influencing and negotiation skills
  • Tenacious, proactive and solution driven
  • Existing and extensive relationships with senior level decision makers across major media agency groups
  • Highly energetic with an ambitious nature
  • The ability to work under pressure and meet targets

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Media
  • Digital
  • digital sales
  • Sales Management
  • Advertising

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

