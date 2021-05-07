A Sales Director position is available for a top South African Digital Sales House. You will be responsible for New Business Development of Media Sales to global and local leading brands and driving the sales team.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the strategy and implementation of sales channels.
- Build media sales relationships with digital agencies and marketing departments of potential clients in the broader property value chain.
- Drive new media sales and look after existing media customers.
- Develop and implement digital marketing opportunities and inventory on our platform focusing on providing maximum exposure for our partners.
- Report on and evaluate the performance in terms of traffic volumes, engagement rates and growth through our digital campaigns.
- Lead and participate in digital strategy and creative sessions contributing towards innovative ideas.
- Maintain solid and proactive working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders as well as all client and agency related partners.
- Optimize designs to improve existing products, processes, quality and costs whilst complying with our Brand ID and that of our customers.
- Conduct regular benchmarking exercises to ensure that we add credible marketing value to our customers.
- Manage sales team and set targets
- Reporting on sales and managing sales pipeline
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum 8 years in digital/on-line/media marketing space
- Minimum 8 years of marketing/customer service/customer data analytics and/or research experience
- Minimum 5 years in New Business Development or Sales
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
Skills:
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Consultative approach with strong influencing and negotiation skills
- Tenacious, proactive and solution driven
- Existing and extensive relationships with senior level decision makers across major media agency groups
- Highly energetic with an ambitious nature
- The ability to work under pressure and meet targets
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Media
- Digital
- digital sales
- Sales Management
- Advertising
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years