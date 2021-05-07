SAP CAR Consultant (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Software Specialist in Joburg seeks a strong analytical & highly articulate SAP CAR Consultant to join its team where you will help optimize and develop the SAP system landscape ensuring the delivery of world-class solutions. The ideal candidate requires a University Degree in Business Informatics/Computer Science or equivalent tertiary qualification, 10+ years experience in a similar role, be skilled with SAP MM/SD, POSDTA & SLT, IDOCs and Web Services, ABAP Development, excellent communications skills and strong documentation and meticulous record keeping as you will work with global teams and customers. If you are able to speak in German, it will prove [URL Removed] and further development of the internal SAP system landscape. Support the project teams in integrating products into existing SAP systems. As the SAP expert you are required to advise customers in the use of SAP standard solutions. Support colleagues in the further development of existing products. Analysis and implementation of OmniChannel processes based on the SAP solution portfolio. Develop and implement together with the internal product teams new solutions for the customer, based on CAR. Represent the brand professionally. Must be able to work under pressure Applications are generally mission critical, requiring rapid response to issues, solutions and support. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications University Degree or tertiary equivalent with a focus on Business Informatics / Computer Science or comparable education with corresponding professional experience. Experience/Skills 10+ Years relevant work experience.

SAP MM / SD.

Experience in POSDTA and SLT.

IDOCs and Web Services.

Experience in the field of ABAP Development.

Excellent business standard language in English, oral and written.

Comprehensive IT skills.

Fully computer literate (Office: Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint).

Strong documentation and meticulous record keeping, including notes from all meetings and decisions taken in projects. Given it is an international project team, documentation is critical to common alignment and achieving results.

Ability to take the initiative and self-teach and obtain the necessary skills in learning internal systems such as JIRA, Confluence etc. in support of project delivery and management.

Knowledge of SAP technologies.

This is a cross cultural role where communication with people in different countries will be necessary. Being able to communicate clearly and articulately is required. Advantageous – Ability to speak in German is a strong advantage. ATTRIBUTES: Interest in new technologies.

Analytical skills ability to identify problems.

Good time management skills.

Fluent English (verbal /written).

Integrity / Honesty will be working with highly confidential information.

Change management skills to ensure that there is high co-operation within the customer environment.

Strong analytical, mathematical and fault-finding skills.

Able to establish a trust relationship with the client.

Able to handle situations of conflict and conflict resolution.

High attention to deal and the ability to remain engaged for long periods of time.

An independent and structured way of working.

Keen to learn and grow in this exciting industry. An enquiring mind is a definite asset.

Timeous and respectful to all

Emotional and Social intelligence to ensure that problems can be dealt with, without negatively impacting the team motivation.

Team player with good inter-personal skills. Able to work with both an internal team and also the customers team and their partners to deliver a world-class solution.

Self-motivated. Able to deal with tough problems without giving up and finding new and innovative ways to solve challenges.

Outgoing personality able to communicate and establish relationships with a broad range of personality types. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.