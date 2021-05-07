Senior Front End Developer (ReactJS) – Remote – R1.25m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An international company based in the UK is seeking a brilliant Front end Developer who is proficient with Reactjs to help solve the security challenges of the 21st by building a new Investigative Case Management Software Tool which will be sold in the SA market!!!!

This is a fully remote opportunity for a highly intellectual Senior Front End Developer.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

6+ years’ of experience

ReactJS

Angular 5+

JavaScript

Redux

VueJS

HTML

CSS

This is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

