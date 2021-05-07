The Role

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer for a 12 month contract. At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Skills and Experience

Experience with the following technologies: Spring Boot (mandatory)

Apache Kafka (mandatory)

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

AWS Secrets Manager

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

AWS CloudWatch

Stream Processing with Kafka Streams

Data Pipelines with Kafka Connect

Event Streaming Apps with ksqlDB

Schema Management in Kafka

Kafka Consumers and Producers

Kafka Partitioning

Key Accountabilities

Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with global partners.

Travel international

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-ups

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance