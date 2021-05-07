Senior Java Developer

The Role
We are looking for a Senior Java Developer for a 12 month contract.

  • At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous
Skills and Experience
Experience with the following technologies:

  • Spring Boot (mandatory)
  • Apache Kafka (mandatory)
  • Spring Framework
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Docker
  • Hibernate
  • Developing on AWS
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
  • Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
  • AWS ECS
  • AWS EKS
  • AWS Secrets Manager
  • Unit and integration testing using JUnit
  • AWS CloudWatch
  • Stream Processing with Kafka Streams
  • Data Pipelines with Kafka Connect
  • Event Streaming Apps with ksqlDB
  • Schema Management in Kafka
  • Kafka Consumers and Producers
  • Kafka Partitioning
Key Accountabilities
  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with global partners.
  • Travel international
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT
  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-ups
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration testing and compliance
