Senior Java Developer
May 7, 2021
|The Role
|We are looking for a Senior Java Developer for a 12 month contract.
- At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
|Skills and Experience
|Experience with the following technologies:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- Apache Kafka (mandatory)
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- Developing on AWS
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
- Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
- AWS ECS
- AWS EKS
- AWS Secrets Manager
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
- AWS CloudWatch
- Stream Processing with Kafka Streams
- Data Pipelines with Kafka Connect
- Event Streaming Apps with ksqlDB
- Schema Management in Kafka
- Kafka Consumers and Producers
- Kafka Partitioning
|Key Accountabilities
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with global partners.
- Travel international
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT
- Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-ups
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration testing and compliance
|Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful
