SharePoint Consultant

May 7, 2021

Description:

Our client requires a SharePoint Developer to assist with Troubleshooting, extending and maintaining existing O365 development work

Requirements:

O365 development experience and understanding of:

  • PowerApps, Flow, Teams and SharePoint Online
  • Troubleshooting, extending and maintaining existing O365 development work
  • Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, jQuery
  • Knowledge of PowerShell scripting
  • Ability to prepare and present O365 training to business users (Site Owners, Channel Owners, etc.)
  • SharePoint Online administration and configuration
  • ServiceNow experience
  • Power BI and Microsoft Dynamics 365 experience
  • Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem familiarity
  • Exceptional verbal and written communication

