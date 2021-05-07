SharePoint Consultant

Description:

Our client requires a SharePoint Developer to assist with Troubleshooting, extending and maintaining existing O365 development work

Requirements:

O365 development experience and understanding of:

PowerApps, Flow, Teams and SharePoint Online

Troubleshooting, extending and maintaining existing O365 development work

Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, jQuery

Knowledge of PowerShell scripting

Ability to prepare and present O365 training to business users (Site Owners, Channel Owners, etc.)

SharePoint Online administration and configuration

ServiceNow experience

Power BI and Microsoft Dynamics 365 experience

Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem familiarity

Exceptional verbal and written communication

