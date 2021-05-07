SharePoint Consultant

Description:
Our client requires a SharePoint Developer to assist with Troubleshooting, extending and maintaining existing O365 development work
Requirements:
O365 development experience and understanding of:
- PowerApps, Flow, Teams and SharePoint Online
- Troubleshooting, extending and maintaining existing O365 development work
- Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, jQuery
- Knowledge of PowerShell scripting
- Ability to prepare and present O365 training to business users (Site Owners, Channel Owners, etc.)
- SharePoint Online administration and configuration
- ServiceNow experience
- Power BI and Microsoft Dynamics 365 experience
- Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem familiarity
- Exceptional verbal and written communication