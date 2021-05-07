Specialist Product Engineer (Front End Developer – Angular)

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Specialist Product Engineer (Front End Software Engineer) within a Financial Service industry.

Responsibilities

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development life-cycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies.

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.

Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience.

Ensuring high performance.

Experience and requirements

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field.

Strong experience with Angular (9+)

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Angular

JQuery

NodeJS

GruntJS

HTML

CSS

