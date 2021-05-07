Specialist Product Engineer (Front End Developer – Angular)

May 7, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Specialist Product Engineer (Front End Software Engineer) within a Financial Service industry.

Responsibilities

  • Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development life-cycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
  • Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies.
  • Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
  • Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
  • Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.
  • Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience.
  • Ensuring high performance.

Experience and requirements

  • Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field.
  • Strong experience with Angular (9+)
  • Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)
  • Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • JQuery
  • NodeJS
  • GruntJS
  • HTML
  • CSS

