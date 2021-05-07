Specialist Product Engineer (Front End Developer – Angular)

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Specialist Product Engineer (Front End Software Engineer) within a Financial Service industry.
Responsibilities
- Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development life-cycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
- Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies.
- Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.
- Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
- Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects.
- Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend experience.
- Ensuring high performance.
Experience and requirements
- Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field.
- Strong experience with Angular (9+)
- Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.
- Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)
- Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- JQuery
- NodeJS
- GruntJS
- HTML
- CSS