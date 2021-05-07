Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Specialist Product Engineer (IOS and Swift) within a Financial Service industry.
Responsibilities
- Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development life-cycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Experience and requirements
- Completed degree or any other related
- 3 – 4 years’ experience as a Product Engineer
- Experience in IOS and Swift required.
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- IOS
- Swift