Support Engineer

Installation and commissioning of electeonic systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:

Sensor mounting and configuration

Network connectivity & configuration

Low voltage power supply

Software installation & XML configuration

Handover, training and client engagement

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics

Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field

Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer

Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software

Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems

Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently

Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance

Desired Skills:

Onsite Services experience

Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial

Software scripting experience

Experience in selection/troubleshooting and configurations in Electronics

Servers network devices Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)

Knowledge of server & database hosting firewalling

Ability to identify electronic issues and to replace or fix the relevant problem

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

