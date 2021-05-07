Support Engineer

Installation and commissioning of electeonic systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:

  • Sensor mounting and configuration
  • Network connectivity & configuration
  • Low voltage power supply
  • Software installation & XML configuration

Handover, training and client engagement

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics

  • Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field
  • Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer
  • Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software
  • Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems
  • Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently
  • Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance

Desired Skills:

  • Onsite Services experience
  • Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial
  • Software scripting experience
  • Experience in selection/troubleshooting and configurations in Electronics
  • Servers network devices Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)
  • Knowledge of server & database hosting firewalling
  • Ability to identify electronic issues and to replace or fix the relevant problem

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

