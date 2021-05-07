Support Engineer

Installation and commissioning of electeonic systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:
- Sensor mounting and configuration
- Network connectivity & configuration
- Low voltage power supply
- Software installation & XML configuration
Handover, training and client engagement
On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics
- Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field
- Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer
- Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software
- Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems
- Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently
- Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance
Desired Skills:
- Onsite Services experience
- Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial
- Software scripting experience
- Experience in selection/troubleshooting and configurations in Electronics
- Servers network devices Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)
- Knowledge of server & database hosting firewalling
- Ability to identify electronic issues and to replace or fix the relevant problem
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma