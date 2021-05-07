Systems Analyst – Johannesburg – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Top financial services company is currently looking to hire driven and highly technical Systems Analysts to interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible, and efficient solution of a business problem.

SEND CVs TODAY for an opportunity to join this dynamic, & innovative team!

Requirements:

Relevant Degree or Diploma

Software development background

5 years relevant experience

SQL

Java

C#

API

UML

Webservices

Responsibilities:

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes, and systems in order to be more efficient

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst

Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements

Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform -impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies, and assumptions

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail

Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful

Reference Number for this position is LN52925 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

SQL

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position