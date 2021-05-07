Technical Sales Representative at Headhunters

May 7, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing & engineering sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced Technical Sales Representative.

Responsibilities

  • Selling products and services using solid arguments to prospective customers
  • Performing cost-benefit analyses of potential customers
  • Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales
  • Evaluating customers requirements and building productive long-lasting relationships

Job description

  • Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers
  • Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships
  • Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction
  • Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
  • Get the sale using various customer sales methods (door-to-door, cold calling, presentations etc)
  • Meet personal and team sales targets
  • Maintain and expand client database within your assigned territory
  • Close and grow sales through professional communication with existing and potential clients
  • Identify and resolve client concerns; recommending a course of action to alleviate these concerns in the future
  • Understand and comply with established guidelines that ensure a safe and healthy work environment
  • Keep all customer information confidential
  • Work with the engineering team to ensure customer project requirements are met
  • Preparing responses to RFP (request for proposals) and RFI (request for information)
  • Attending and participating in trade shows, conferences and other marketing events
  • Maintains current CCA. product knowledge
  • Time keeping and forecasting of tasks for the month, detailed to a week and day
  • Submit quarterly customer visit plans; schedule client meetings and action plans for follow-up
  • Send legal documents to customers and send signed copies to HQ for filing
  • Is responsible for setting the customers expectations
  • Train clients staff on CCA products
  • Hands on technical approach and getting involve with equipment
  • Ensure clients monthly supply of consumables
  • Monthly follow ups on equipment, gathering meter logs for invoicing
  • Liaising with technicians for client installations, team effort, but remain your responsibility
  • Liaise with clients on demonstrations, including doing all safety checks prior demo is arranged
  • Be the first call of the client and respond to queries client remains your responsibility

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position