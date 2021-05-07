Technical Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing & engineering sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced Technical Sales Representative.

Responsibilities

Selling products and services using solid arguments to prospective customers

Performing cost-benefit analyses of potential customers

Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales

Evaluating customers requirements and building productive long-lasting relationships

Job description

Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Get the sale using various customer sales methods (door-to-door, cold calling, presentations etc)

Meet personal and team sales targets

Maintain and expand client database within your assigned territory

Close and grow sales through professional communication with existing and potential clients

Identify and resolve client concerns; recommending a course of action to alleviate these concerns in the future

Understand and comply with established guidelines that ensure a safe and healthy work environment

Keep all customer information confidential

Work with the engineering team to ensure customer project requirements are met

Preparing responses to RFP (request for proposals) and RFI (request for information)

Attending and participating in trade shows, conferences and other marketing events

Maintains current CCA. product knowledge

Time keeping and forecasting of tasks for the month, detailed to a week and day

Submit quarterly customer visit plans; schedule client meetings and action plans for follow-up

Send legal documents to customers and send signed copies to HQ for filing

Is responsible for setting the customers expectations

Train clients staff on CCA products

Hands on technical approach and getting involve with equipment

Ensure clients monthly supply of consumables

Monthly follow ups on equipment, gathering meter logs for invoicing

Liaising with technicians for client installations, team effort, but remain your responsibility

Liaise with clients on demonstrations, including doing all safety checks prior demo is arranged

Be the first call of the client and respond to queries client remains your responsibility

