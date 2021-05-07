Technical Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing & engineering sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced Technical Sales Representative.
Responsibilities
- Selling products and services using solid arguments to prospective customers
- Performing cost-benefit analyses of potential customers
- Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales
- Evaluating customers requirements and building productive long-lasting relationships
Job description
- Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction
- Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends
- Get the sale using various customer sales methods (door-to-door, cold calling, presentations etc)
- Meet personal and team sales targets
- Maintain and expand client database within your assigned territory
- Close and grow sales through professional communication with existing and potential clients
- Identify and resolve client concerns; recommending a course of action to alleviate these concerns in the future
- Understand and comply with established guidelines that ensure a safe and healthy work environment
- Keep all customer information confidential
- Work with the engineering team to ensure customer project requirements are met
- Preparing responses to RFP (request for proposals) and RFI (request for information)
- Attending and participating in trade shows, conferences and other marketing events
- Maintains current CCA. product knowledge
- Time keeping and forecasting of tasks for the month, detailed to a week and day
- Submit quarterly customer visit plans; schedule client meetings and action plans for follow-up
- Send legal documents to customers and send signed copies to HQ for filing
- Is responsible for setting the customers expectations
- Train clients staff on CCA products
- Hands on technical approach and getting involve with equipment
- Ensure clients monthly supply of consumables
- Monthly follow ups on equipment, gathering meter logs for invoicing
- Liaising with technicians for client installations, team effort, but remain your responsibility
- Liaise with clients on demonstrations, including doing all safety checks prior demo is arranged
- Be the first call of the client and respond to queries client remains your responsibility
