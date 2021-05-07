Temp Creditors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

Duties include but not limited to:
- Processing of vendors invoices
- Reconciling of vendors accounts and resolving queries
- Liaising with operations, procurement and suppliers
- Ensure all work is accurate.
- Manage and monitor filing system i.e. Recons, invoices, payments.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric with Accountancy and Mathematics
- Advanced Computer Literacy (e.g. able to create & edit MS Excel spreadsheet using formulae; typing & editing of MS Word documents)
- Knowledge of Sage X3, Pastel or SAP
- Relevant experience within a creditors environment is essential
COMPETENCIES:
- Attention to detail and industrious
- Team Player
- Logical thinking
- Ability to function independently and under pressure
- Customer service orientated
- Sound communication skills
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Temp Creditors Clerk for a companies based in the CBD Foreshore area. The ideal candidate must a diploma in finance or related tertiary qualification and 3 years experience in the full function of creditors working with big books.