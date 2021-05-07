Temp Creditors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

May 7, 2021

Duties include but not limited to:

  • Processing of vendors invoices
  • Reconciling of vendors accounts and resolving queries
  • Liaising with operations, procurement and suppliers
  • Ensure all work is accurate.
  • Manage and monitor filing system i.e. Recons, invoices, payments.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric with Accountancy and Mathematics
  • Advanced Computer Literacy (e.g. able to create & edit MS Excel spreadsheet using formulae; typing & editing of MS Word documents)
  • Knowledge of Sage X3, Pastel or SAP
  • Relevant experience within a creditors environment is essential

COMPETENCIES:

  • Attention to detail and industrious
  • Team Player
  • Logical thinking
  • Ability to function independently and under pressure
  • Customer service orientated
  • Sound communication skills

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Temp Creditors Clerk for a companies based in the CBD Foreshore area. The ideal candidate must a diploma in finance or related tertiary qualification and 3 years experience in the full function of creditors working with big books.

