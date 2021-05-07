Temp Creditors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

Duties include but not limited to:

Processing of vendors invoices

Reconciling of vendors accounts and resolving queries

Liaising with operations, procurement and suppliers

Ensure all work is accurate.

Manage and monitor filing system i.e. Recons, invoices, payments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric with Accountancy and Mathematics

Advanced Computer Literacy (e.g. able to create & edit MS Excel spreadsheet using formulae; typing & editing of MS Word documents)

Knowledge of Sage X3, Pastel or SAP

Relevant experience within a creditors environment is essential

COMPETENCIES:

Attention to detail and industrious

Team Player

Logical thinking

Ability to function independently and under pressure

Customer service orientated

Sound communication skills

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Temp Creditors Clerk for a companies based in the CBD Foreshore area. The ideal candidate must a diploma in finance or related tertiary qualification and 3 years experience in the full function of creditors working with big books.

