UI UX Designer

May 7, 2021

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a UI UX Designer for a 12-month contract to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • You should possess superior User Experience skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and transform them into beautiful, intuitive and functional user interfaces with the Investec brand.
  • The Designer will join the UX team to work on the design of company’s websites and Apps.
  • Ensuring a distinctive yet consistent brand experience across our key client types, leading the design and experience across online banking, trading, personal financial management, and portfolio management websites and applications.
  • The role will involve developing best practice for online usability, accessibility and customer experience, ensuring it complies with appropriate regulations and accepted industry guidelines.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed IT degree or any other related

  • 3 years’ experience in Design background is essential, ideally an agency background

  • Proven UX Design experience with solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows and process flows.

  • Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and other visual design and wire-framing tools
  • Ability to articulate and present thoughts to a non-technical audience
  • Experience of working in a role where there is a focus on Human- Computer Interaction and User Experience
  • Working knowledge of current website design principles and best practice
  • Regulatory Knowledge as applicable to role, i.e. an understanding of legislation/guidelines relating to accessibility/usability (e.g. DDA, W3C)
  • Ability to analyse and optimise the online experience using web analytics (e.g. Webtrends/Omniture)

