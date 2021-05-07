Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a UI UX Designer for a 12-month contract to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- You should possess superior User Experience skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and transform them into beautiful, intuitive and functional user interfaces with the Investec brand.
- The Designer will join the UX team to work on the design of company’s websites and Apps.
- Ensuring a distinctive yet consistent brand experience across our key client types, leading the design and experience across online banking, trading, personal financial management, and portfolio management websites and applications.
- The role will involve developing best practice for online usability, accessibility and customer experience, ensuring it complies with appropriate regulations and accepted industry guidelines.
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT degree or any other related
-
3 years’ experience in Design background is essential, ideally an agency background
-
Proven UX Design experience with solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows and process flows.
- Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and other visual design and wire-framing tools
- Ability to articulate and present thoughts to a non-technical audience
- Experience of working in a role where there is a focus on Human- Computer Interaction and User Experience
- Working knowledge of current website design principles and best practice
- Regulatory Knowledge as applicable to role, i.e. an understanding of legislation/guidelines relating to accessibility/usability (e.g. DDA, W3C)
- Ability to analyse and optimise the online experience using web analytics (e.g. Webtrends/Omniture)
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX design
- Web Design
- UX Design
- UI Design