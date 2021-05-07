UI UX Designer

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a UI UX Designer for a 12-month contract to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

You should possess superior User Experience skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and transform them into beautiful, intuitive and functional user interfaces with the Investec brand.

The Designer will join the UX team to work on the design of company’s websites and Apps.

Ensuring a distinctive yet consistent brand experience across our key client types, leading the design and experience across online banking, trading, personal financial management, and portfolio management websites and applications.

The role will involve developing best practice for online usability, accessibility and customer experience, ensuring it complies with appropriate regulations and accepted industry guidelines.

Experience and requirements

Completed IT degree or any other related

3 years’ experience in Design background is essential, ideally an agency background

Proven UX Design experience with solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows and process flows.

Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and other visual design and wire-framing tools

Ability to articulate and present thoughts to a non-technical audience

Experience of working in a role where there is a focus on Human- Computer Interaction and User Experience

Working knowledge of current website design principles and best practice

Regulatory Knowledge as applicable to role, i.e. an understanding of legislation/guidelines relating to accessibility/usability (e.g. DDA, W3C)

Ability to analyse and optimise the online experience using web analytics (e.g. Webtrends/Omniture)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

UI

UX design

Web Design

UX Design

UI Design

