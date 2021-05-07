Virtual Sales Agent

The successful candidate will be target driven and results orientated while working from home. The necessary equipment i.e desktop, monitor and headset will be provided in order for you to offer long-term insurance products to our clients to make financial freedom possible. You will be provided with leads/prospects, no cold calling.

Desired Skills:

Insurance sales

Insurance

People Skills

Valuing Properties

RAC

Field Sales

Closing Deals

Real Estate Market

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENT TO WORK FROM HOME

FRANK FINANCIAL SERVICES, a division of the Liberty Life Group is currently looking to recruit experienced VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENTS to join their Team and work remotely from CPT or JHB

Candidates must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and able to manage their time effectively while adhering to all company policies and processes.

Should you meet the above and below minimum requirements, we would like you to apply

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must have Matric (Grade 12 National Senior Certificate or equivalent)

Fais accreditation will be an advantage

Clear Credit Record & Clear Criminal Record

Financial services experience non-negotiable

Minimum 1 to 2 years’ Outbound Call Centre sales experience/face to face sales/Financial advisor

Strong command of the English Language

PC Literate/Able to troubleshoot

Reliable internet connection: 10MB fibre or ADSL line NON NEGOTIABLE

Ability to cope well under pressure

Work without supervision

START DATE: 1st of July 2021

Please note that due to the high volume of CV’s received; only shortlisted candidates who meet all the minimum criteria will be contacted

Employer & Job Benefits:

Permanent position with one of the largest Financial Services Companies in South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position