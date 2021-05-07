Zimswitch partners with Visa

Zimswitch, Zimbabwe’s designated national switch and clearing house, has partnered with Visa to help enable more Zimbabweans and businesses to make and receive secure and seamless payments.

Through the partnership, clients will be able to make both domestic and international transactions with one co-branded card, which means not only increased convenience for clients but also decreased costs. The cards will be EMV enabled, ensuring all transactions are conducted securely and will function across payment methods such as e-commerce, mobile payments, QR Code transactions and tokenisation.

“Zimswitch is delighted to partner with Visa at a time when the country is witnessing tremendous growth in electronic payments. We believe this partnership will inspire confidence and encourage further investment in our region,” says Cyril Nyatsanza, CEO of Zimswitch.

“Visa is committed to expanding the payments landscape across Africa, digitising Zimbabwe’s payments sector is a crucial element of the country’s digital transformation, which is why Visa is so excited about our partnership with Zimswitch,” says Maurice Newa, MD of Visa’s southern Africa cluster. “We are excited to be working together to develop innovative payments solutions that continue to eliminate barriers to global commerce for merchants and consumers in the region”