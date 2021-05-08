Actuarial Manager

ACTUARIAL MANAGER – Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a well-rounded individual to join their dynamic actuarial team.

Their growing life and non-life insurance business offer an opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of insurance products while gathering unmatched professional experience through involvement in the full life cycle of insurance products.

The ideal candidate will join a small but energetic actuarial team and will be responsible for the Corporate Actuarial requirements under the life license.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS

  • IFRS17 project experience essential
  • Fellow preferred
  • Advanced knowledge of Prophet preferred

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

  • Overseeing the calculation and management of the regulatory capital models
  • Responsible for the setting of prudential and published technical reserves
  • Actuarial components of the ORSA and Risk Appetite
  • Reinsurance structuring
  • Assist with IFRS17 implementation
  • Assist business units in securing new clients
  • Attend and present actuarial matters at client meetings
  • Manage actuarial analyst
  • Ad-hoc actuarial projects

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Qualified or nearly qualified actuary
  • At least 5 years of life insurance experience
  • Experience in calculating capital requirements and technical reserves
  • Good knowledge of regulatory environment and applicable legislation

Applications to Hanli Marais [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • IFRS
  • Actuarial
  • Prophet
  • Reinsurance structuring
  • Life Insurance
  • Calculating capital requirements
  • Calculating reserves
  • ORSA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

It’s a national, well-established, vibrant, and innovative company, specialising in Cell Captive insurance and operating in the Corporate Risk Finance, Alternative Distribution, and Underwriting Management Agencies sectors.

