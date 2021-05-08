ACTUARIAL MANAGER – Johannesburg
Our client is looking for a well-rounded individual to join their dynamic actuarial team.
Their growing life and non-life insurance business offer an opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of insurance products while gathering unmatched professional experience through involvement in the full life cycle of insurance products.
The ideal candidate will join a small but energetic actuarial team and will be responsible for the Corporate Actuarial requirements under the life license.
IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS
- IFRS17 project experience essential
- Fellow preferred
- Advanced knowledge of Prophet preferred
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
- Overseeing the calculation and management of the regulatory capital models
- Responsible for the setting of prudential and published technical reserves
- Actuarial components of the ORSA and Risk Appetite
- Reinsurance structuring
- Assist with IFRS17 implementation
- Assist business units in securing new clients
- Attend and present actuarial matters at client meetings
- Manage actuarial analyst
- Ad-hoc actuarial projects
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Qualified or nearly qualified actuary
- At least 5 years of life insurance experience
- Experience in calculating capital requirements and technical reserves
- Good knowledge of regulatory environment and applicable legislation
Applications to Hanli Marais [Email Address Removed]
About The Employer:
It’s a national, well-established, vibrant, and innovative company, specialising in Cell Captive insurance and operating in the Corporate Risk Finance, Alternative Distribution, and Underwriting Management Agencies sectors.