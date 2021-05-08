Actuarial Manager

ACTUARIAL MANAGER – Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a well-rounded individual to join their dynamic actuarial team.

Their growing life and non-life insurance business offer an opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of insurance products while gathering unmatched professional experience through involvement in the full life cycle of insurance products.

The ideal candidate will join a small but energetic actuarial team and will be responsible for the Corporate Actuarial requirements under the life license.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS

IFRS17 project experience essential

Fellow preferred

Advanced knowledge of Prophet preferred

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Overseeing the calculation and management of the regulatory capital models

Responsible for the setting of prudential and published technical reserves

Actuarial components of the ORSA and Risk Appetite

Reinsurance structuring

Assist with IFRS17 implementation

Assist business units in securing new clients

Attend and present actuarial matters at client meetings

Manage actuarial analyst

Ad-hoc actuarial projects

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualified or nearly qualified actuary

At least 5 years of life insurance experience

Experience in calculating capital requirements and technical reserves

Good knowledge of regulatory environment and applicable legislation

Applications to Hanli Marais [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IFRS

Actuarial

Prophet

Reinsurance structuring

Life Insurance

Calculating capital requirements

Calculating reserves

ORSA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

It’s a national, well-established, vibrant, and innovative company, specialising in Cell Captive insurance and operating in the Corporate Risk Finance, Alternative Distribution, and Underwriting Management Agencies sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position