Analyst Developer:BSC at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

6-7 years’ proven development experience in the following development languages

NET CORE

C#

REST Web Services,

MVC

WCF

Javascript

CSS3

HTML5

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Solid understanding of:

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. .NET Core)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

