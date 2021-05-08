Analyst Developer:BSC at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Experience
- 6-7 years’ proven development experience in the following development languages
- NET CORE
- C#
- REST Web Services,
- MVC
- WCF
- Javascript
- CSS3
- HTML5
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
IT systems development processes (SDLC)
Application development
Standards and governance
Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
UML
Solid understanding of:
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. .NET Core)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.