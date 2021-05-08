Analyst Developer:BSC at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 6-7 years’ proven development experience in the following development languages
  • NET CORE
  • C#
  • REST Web Services,
  • MVC
  • WCF
  • Javascript
  • CSS3
  • HTML5

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Solid understanding of:

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. .NET Core)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position