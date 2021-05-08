Business Analyst: Credit Rules Engine at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements;
  • Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions;
  • Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements;
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions;
  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems;
  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (e.g. Prince2);
  Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

Experience

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Credit Originations/Account Management Rules Engine environment for at least one year;
  • At least 5 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst and Basic project management experience.
  • Experience on Rules Engine software of any kind (e.g. in-house developed software) is essential

Ideal:

  • Exposure to Credit Risk Rules Engine software such as Strategy Manager (from Experian) or Blaze / Triad would be very beneficial and
  • Basic project management experience.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • Banking and IT Standards and governance
    • Testing practices and methodology

Ideal:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
    • Agile development life cycle
    • Change Management
    • Banking systems
    • Credit Granting/Savings
    • Collections Environment
    • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
  • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio
  • Solid understanding of:
    • Project Management
    • Communication Skills and Conflict Management

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

